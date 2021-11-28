Increase in wind speed may improve air quality in Noida, Ghaziabad

Some respite is likely in store for Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, which have been reeling under ‘very poor’ air at least for the last five days till Sunday, as the forecast by Safar indicates that there might be a slight improvement in the air quality over the next two days (November 29 and 30) due to increase in wind speed.

According to the air quality index bulletin issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Noida recorded AQI values of 353, 346 and 362, respectively, on Sunday.

“Local surface winds are likely to increase moderately on 29th and 30th (November) that increases dispersion of pollutants leading to slight improvement but AQI remains in ‘very poor’ category. From December 1, wind speed and temperature are likely to decrease reducing ventilation and leading to slight deterioration of air quality. Low mixing layer height is preventing efficient dispersion of pollutants,” said the forecast by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar).

Experts, on the other hand, said there are chances of a western disturbance around December 5-6.

“This could lead to snowfall in hilly regions and light rains may take place in Delhi-NCR. The rainfall may be moderate in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh. Due to this, there is likelihood of further drop in temperature, which may lead to foggy conditions after December 7,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet.

“The rainfall would prove beneficial as it is likely to bring down the pollution levels,” he added.

Officials of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) said they are implementing measures, such as road sweeping and water sprinkling, to control local sources of pollution.

“Ghaziabad’s AQI levels have come down. However, our overall AQI has been affected for the past one week due to high pollution levels at Loni, where road construction is going on. We have asked the concerned agencies to take up corrective measures,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of UPPCB, Ghaziabad.

In Noida, the air quality readings recorded at the Sector-62 monitoring station is adversely affecting the overall AQI.

“Air pollution levels have spiked sharply at the Sector 62 monitoring station. We are trying to find the reasons for the high pollution levels but nothing has come to the fore till now. Since this station is of the Indian Meteorological Department, we have asked them to re-calibrate the sub-station in order to resolve the issue. All the local measures to curb pollution are already in place across the city,” said Praveen Kumar, regional officer of UPPCB, Noida.