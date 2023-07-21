2005 batch IAS officer Lokesh M takes over as Noida authority CEO

A 2005 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Lokesh M on Thursday took over as the Noida authority chief executive officer from Ritu Maheshwari, who has been transferred as Agra divisional commissioner by the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday. The new CEO directed his staff that leave no stone unturned to improve city roads, walkways, central verges, footpaths and other public spaces. (Representative Image)

Lokesh M, who was earlier the Kanpur divisional commissioner, held a meeting with the authority staff and laid his plans for making Noida a ”beautiful city”, besides addressing the woes faced by city residents. After the meeting, he also briefed media about his plans to better deliver services to citizens.

“Our priority will be to improve communication with our allottees, farmers and other stakeholders of the city in order to address their woes. Our aim is to address grievances of general public in a proper manner. The other bigger legal or long-standing issues will be resolved under the direction of the state government,” said the new CEO, who hails from Karnataka and is known for his work with persons with substance use disorder in Saharanpur during his tenure there.

Before his posting in Kanpur, Lokesh M was posted in Saharanpur as divisional commissioner and he was known for his initiative to open de-addiction centres in that district.

“We started the campaign against drugs with an aim to help the youth who fell prey to substance abuse in Saharanpur,” said Lokesh M.

“We have directed the horticulture department and other wings to work on beautifying all areas of the city. We will transform Noida into a better and beautiful city. Let me understand all issues and then we will address them as per the law,” said Lokesh M.

