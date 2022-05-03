ITMS trial run underway to streamline traffic in Noida
The Noida authority has installed high-definition cameras, laid wires, censors and other equipment on 35 key traffic junctions under intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) with an aim to better traffic movement and address congestion issues. There are 84 traffic junctions in Noida.
Under the ITMS, the authority and traffic police plan to streamline the traffic management in the city and offer a smooth passage to commuters through tough enforcement, said officials. It started trial runs on 20 traffic intersections on Monday from its control room located in Sector 94.
“In the trial runs, we are checking the response of the network, if number plates on vehicles are visible or not, whether cameras are covering all angles and the quality of images are up to the mark, etc. at each of the traffic intersections from our Sector 94 control room. We are addressing the issues right away so that we can start our operations without any technical glitch. The trial runs will continue until we fix all the technical issues,” said SP Singh, deputy general manager, Noida authority.
The traffic junctions include Okhla bird sanctuary Metro station, Amrapali Chowk, Mahamaya flyover, Government Degree College, City Centre, Sector 91 and Sector 18, among others.
In July 2021, the authority began work on the ITMS project that aims to put Noida’s key roads and traffic intersections under e-surveillance. The project has a budget of ₹64.49 crore and the authority will place all the 84 traffic intersections across the city under e-surveillance with 1,065 cameras that will be monitored by the control room in Sector 94. The authority will also install 40 adaptive traffic control units, 18 speed detection devices, 22 variable message signboards and 693 automatic number plate reader cameras, among other equipment.
The authority has also completed 110 kilometres of duct out of a total 155 kilometres and laid 70 kilometres of fibre cable. The project was supposed to have been completed by January 2022 and later the deadline was extended to April 15. Now, the authority has fixed June 15 as the new deadline.
“The work got delayed but it will become functional by June 15,” said Singh.
Once completed, the traffic police will coordinate with the authority and issue e-challans for overspeeding, red light jumping, lane violation and other violations with the help of the ITMS.
“The traffic police and the Noida authority are doing trial runs and monitoring all junctions with the help of the cameras. The project will become completely functional once all the 84 junctions are covered. The commuters will not have room for disputes since all violations will be captured by the cameras,” said Ganesh Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gautam Budh Nagar.
-
Gautam Budh Nagar records 66 fresh Covid-19 cases
Gautam Budh Nagar recorded 66 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, the lowest count so far since daily cases in the district crossed the 100-mark about 15 days ago. The district has an active caseload of 701, officials said. According to data from the health department, the third wave of the pandemic started receding in February, and the number of daily cases fell to single digits in March.
-
Noida cops on high alert ahead of Eid-Ul-Fitr festivities
Over 3,000 police personnel will be deployed across Gautam Budh Nagar district ahead of Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations on Tuesday. According to Love Kumar, joint commissioner of police (law and order), Gautam Budh Nagar, there are at least six sensitive areas across the district where heavy police deployment will be ensured in order to prevent any untoward incident. Kumar said that police teams are also monitoring the social media in order to keep a check on rumour-mongering.
-
Punjab: All steps being taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply, says minister
Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh on Monday said that all measures are being taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to consumers in the state. Singh, who visited the Rajpura Thermal Power Plant, also said that the state power utility, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, is geared up to meet the increased demand for electricity during the coming paddy sowing season. The paddy sowing season in Punjab starts in June.
-
Ludhiana cops go all out to shed extra kilos
Taking the challenge set by commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma on losing extra weight seriously, the police personnel have started sweating out to shed extra kilos by walking, playing volleyball, doing yoga and stretching. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic 2) Karnail Singh said due to odd duty hours, the police personnel merely find time to do exercise or yoga due to which they face physical problems, including obesity, diabetes and stress.
-
Solid waste: ₹35-crore fine slapped on urban local bodies in Punjab
While the municipal corporations (MCs) of Amritsar and Ludhiana, with population above 10 lakh each, have been directed to pay ₹2.2 crore each, the Jalandhar MC has to pay a penalty of ₹1.1 crore for violating the rules and failing to deal with legacy waste. There are 163 ULBs in the state.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics