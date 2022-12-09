Home / Cities / Noida News / Jewar airport: Survey to finalise compensation for farmers to begin next week

Jewar airport: Survey to finalise compensation for farmers to begin next week

noida news
Published on Dec 09, 2022 11:26 PM IST

According to the initial survey, there are 7,164 affected farmers in the area who will be compensated at the rate of ₹3,400 per square metre

Construction work underway for Jewar Airport in Greater Noida in September 2022. (HT Photo)
Construction work underway for Jewar Airport in Greater Noida in September 2022. (HT Photo)
BySnehil Sinha

The district administration is set to begin its survey from Monday to finalise the compensation to farmers, whose land is being acquired for the second phase of the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar.

“16 teams will conduct the survey. Ranhera and Kureb are the two big villages which will each get four teams, and Dayanatpur, Karauli Bangar, Mudrah and Birampur will get two teams each. We are now finalising the area of all blocks and will most likely begin the survey by Monday,” said Balram Singh, additional district magistrate (land acquisition).

According to the initial survey, there are 7,164 affected farmers in the area who will be compensated at the rate of 3,400 per square metre, as well as with additional benefits under rehabilitation and resettlement process in the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

Singh said the block boundaries are being decided with online maps, satellite images and physical locations so that there is no duplicacy or overlap while counting homes and family members.

“There will be an extensive questionnaire like a census survey where we will get details of every family member, their age, profession and other properties they own. It is a long process and we plan to complete it in 15 days,” said Singh.

He said additional manpower has been obtained from other government departments as no external private agency is involved in the survey for valuation of properties this time.

The second phase of the airport will be built over 1,365 hectares of which 1,185 hectares is being acquired from farmers. Work is underway on the first phase, which is scheduled to be completed by September 2024 with one terminal building spread over 100,000sqm and a passenger capacity of 12,000,000 per year.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out