Khoda murder: Notice issued to vacate accused’s residence

The Ghaziabad district administration on Monday initiated proceedings to demolish the alleged unauthorised house of the prime suspect in the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Khoda, a day after the accused was killed in a police encounter in Vasundhara. Officials pasted a 15-day notice outside the house, stating that the structure had been built on government land and directing the occupants to vacate the premises. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Officials pasted a 15-day notice outside the house, stating that the structure had been built on government land and directing the occupants to vacate the premises. The action comes amid a broader crackdown on properties allegedly linked to criminal activities.

The suspect was wanted in connection with the June 28 murder of a Class 11 student in Khoda and carried a reward of ₹50,000 on his arrest. He was killed in an exchange of fire with police early Sunday after allegedly opening fire on a police team that tried to stop him near Vasundhara.

Police alleged that the teenager was called to a street by the suspect and his associates, where an argument over a motorcycle escalated into violence. Investigators said the suspect stabbed the boy and fled. The victim later succumbed to his injuries.

Three other people have been arrested in the case, including the suspect’s 45-year-old father and two associates, Farhan and Atif, both 19. The father is currently in judicial custody.

Sub-divisional magistrate (Sadar) Arun Dixit said a preliminary inquiry conducted by revenue officials found that the house stood on government land.

“A notice has been pasted… Preliminary inquiry by the executive officer of Khoda and the naib tehsildar found that the house is on government land. The family had been living there for the past eight years and shifted to a rented accommodation a couple of months ago,” Dixit said.

Officials said the notice was issued under Section 136 of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code, which deals with the eviction of encroachers from Gram Sabha land.

Dixit said the action was part of a district-wide exercise ordered by the district magistrate to identify properties allegedly constructed illegally by persons involved in criminal activities. “We will examine the legal status of houses belonging to people involved in crime. More such properties may be covered… The notice period is 15 days and the person concerned can submit a reply. If no response is received, or if the explanation is found unsatisfactory, further proceedings will be initiated in accordance with Supreme Court directions,” he said.

Officials said the house measures around 60-70 square yards and is located in a narrow lane in Khoda.

Shailendra Singh, executive officer of Khoda Nagar Palika, said the property was measured following a complaint submitted by a ward member on May 4. “The house is constructed on government land, which is recorded as ‘banjar’ (barren) in revenue records,” Singh said.

Meanwhile the murder has triggered communal and political tensions in the area, with leaders from multiple parties visiting the victim’s family. The victim and the accused belonged to different communities, prompting heightened security deployment in the locality.

While BJP leaders praised the government’s response, Congress leaders demanded stronger financial assistance and swift justice.

BJP leader Sangeet Som visited the victim’s family on Monday and announced ₹1 lakh as financial help to the family. “Those who feel sympathy should come out on the streets and denounce the crime against a minor boy… The family is fully satisfied with the government,” he said.

“This is a heinous crime… CM Yogi is known for justice and strict action,” said BJP’s Loni MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar.

Congress leader Dolly Sharma also met the victim’s family. “We strongly denounce the criminal act and demand strict action against the suspects. A criminal is a criminal and has no religion or caste… Is ₹5 lakh compensation sufficient for the family to sustain their lives in the future in times when the prices are on the rise?”

The victim’s family said they were satisfied with the action taken so far but were still awaiting fulfilment of promises relating to employment and an arms licence. “We have received compensation… Above all, we want justice for my brother,” the victim’s brother said.

Additional district magistrate (city) Vikas Kashyap said the administration had already handed over ₹5 lakh to the family from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. “We have paid a cheque of ₹5 lakh to the family. Efforts are also being made to provide employment to one family member through the Khoda Nagar Palika so that the family has a source of livelihood,” Kashyap said.

District magistrate Ravinder Kumar Mandar did not respond to calls seeking comment.