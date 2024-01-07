close_game
News / Cities / Noida News / Labourer dies after scaffolding collapses at varsity in Greater Noida

Labourer dies after scaffolding collapses at varsity in Greater Noida

ByAshni Dhaor
Jan 07, 2024 06:24 AM IST

One labourer died and another is critical after a scaffolding collapsed at a construction site in Greater Noida. The university has offered compensation.

At least one labourer died, and another remains critical after a scaffolding collapsed at an under-construction site at the campus of a private university in Greater Noida on Saturday, police officials said.

The incident occurred at 11.25 am when the two workers were engaged in construction of a new cancer department building at the Sharda University, said additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar.

The incident left Mohammad Shamshad, a native of Supaul (Bihar), and Abdul Jabbar Khan, a native of Faridabad (Haryana), seriously injured. They were rushed to hospital. “Khan died during treatment, while Shamshad is still critical and undergoing treatment,” the officer added.

Police are further probing the incident.

While regretting the “unfortunate” incident, the university’s management has extended a financial compensation for the families of both the workers and offered a job to at least one member of their respective families.

“The management has formed a five-member committee to probe the incident. The injured worker is being treated at the university’s hospital... The university will bear all expenses of the treatment,” said Dr Ajit Kumar, director, public relations, Sharda University.

At least 50 labourers were working at the construction site at the time of the incident, he said.

Police said that no complaint has been registered in the matter as yet.

    Ashni Dhaor

    Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since.

