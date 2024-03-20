Lawyer snatches collar band of SC advocate and BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia

An unidentified advocate at Gautam Budh Nagar district court allegedly misbehaved and snatched the collar band of Bharatiya Janata Party’s national spokesperson and senior Supreme Court lawyer Gaurav Bhatia on Wednesday, a letter from the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has revealed. Bhatia had come to appear in a matter at the Gautam Budh Nagar district courts in Greater Noida’s Surajpur on Wednesday when he was allegedly manhandled by a striking lawyer there. (HT Archive)

The SCBA has condemned the action and written to the local bar association, calling for action against the culprit after he is identified.

According to the letter, Bhatia reached the district courts in Greater Noida’s Surajpur on Wednesday afternoon to appear in a matter.

“When Bhatia was inside the court room, office bearers of the district bar association came there and apprised him that there was a lawyers’ strike going on,” states the letter.

Bhatia readily agreed to adjourn the matter and thereafter the matter was duly adjourned, it adds.

“In spite of the fact that the matter was adjourned, in the presence of district and sessions judge, a lawyer misbehaved and snatched the band of Gaurav Bhatia, senior advocate,” states the letter addressed to the district bar association, registered by the name of Janpad Dewani and Faujdari Bar Association, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The association further urged the district association to identify the lawyer, put him to notice and take action.

On Wednesday evening, Bhatia also took to social media site X and shared the Supreme Court Bar Association letter, saying, “Advocates will sacrifice their lives for families. But if you put your hand on the band, we won’t tolerate it.”

When asked, Dhirendra Bhati, secretary of the Gautam Budh Nagar district bar association, refuted the claims and said, “The matter was resolved amicably and no misbehaviour took place, as far as our knowledge. However,taking cognizance of the SCBA letter, we will inquire into the matter and take appropriate action.”

Hridesh Katheria, additional deputy commissioner of police (central Noida) said police have not received any complaint in the matter.