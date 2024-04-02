Liquor salesman’s killing: Cops seal wineshop in G Noida West

A day after a liquor salesman was shot dead, allegedly by three unidentified suspects in Greater Noida West, the police on Monday sealed the wineshop where the incident happened. A 45-year-old resident of New Haibatpur village in Greater Noida West, was shot dead by three unidentified suspects after he refused to sell them alcohol as sales had ended at 10pm. (HT Photo)

Around 1.30am on Sunday, Hariom Nagar (45), a native of Amroha and a resident of New Haibatpur village in Greater Noida West, was shot dead by three unidentified suspects after he refused to sell them alcohol as sales had ended at 10pm.

According to Suniti, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida, investigators found evidence that the liquor vend used to sell alcohol beyond the sale timings.

“During investigation, it has come to fore that the liquor licence holder and the salesman were secretly selling liquor till late night, violating the terms of the excise licence issued to them by the district excise department. In this regard, the wineshop was sealed by police on Monday,” said the DCP.

The district excise department also initiated action on Monday against the liquor licence holder, officials said.

“According to procedure, the liquor licence holder of this particular wineshop, identified as Pramila, has been issued a show-cause notice by the district excise department demanding an explanation regarding the findings of the police that alcohol was being sold beyond the sale timings. A report has also been submitted to the district magistrate in this regard and a decision on suspension of the liquor licence will be taken based on the reply from the licence holder,” said Subodh Kumar, district excise officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Meanwhile, the three suspects remain on the run. “Police teams are deployed to nab the suspects; they will be arrested soon,” said Suniti.