Liquor shops on Kanwar Yatra routes in Noida to shut for two days

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate on Sunday ordered the closure of all wine and liquor shops falling on Kanwar Yatra routes on July 25 and 26. According to officials, a total of 84 liquor shops will be shut for two days.

District magistrate Suhas LY said that the order was passed following a July 21 letter from the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate’s office.

“The letter stated that in order to maintain peace and order in the district, liquor shops falling on Kanwar Yatra routes should be closed on July 25 and 26 as on these two dates, the frequency and number of kanwariyas is expected to increase. Hence, the details of all the liquor shops falling on these routes were obtained from the police headquarters and orders to shut these shops were passed on Sunday,” said the district magistrate.

“The Kanwar Yatra routes fall under the jurisdiction of nine police stations. Police teams have been instructed to implement the closure of liquor shops,” said Love Kumar, joint commissioner of police (law and order), Gautam Budh Nagar.

District excise officer Rakesh Bahadur Singh said, “A notice regarding the same has been sent to 84 liquor shops falling on the Kanwar Yatra routes that have been identified by the administration. There are a total of 549 liquor shops in the district of which these 84 outlets will be shut on Monday and Tuesday”.

Meanwhile, the district administration has also set up a control room to assist Kanwar Yatra pilgrims.

“A 24-hour Kanwar Yatra control room has been established at the collectorate office in Surajpur in order to assist pilgrims in case they face any problems. Officials will be posted here round the clock and by establishing contact with the pilgrims, they will ensure resolution of their problems,” a statement from the district magistrate’s office said. The contact number of the control room is 0120-2560044.

