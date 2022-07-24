Liquor shops on Kanwar Yatra routes in Noida to shut for two days
Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate on Sunday ordered the closure of all wine and liquor shops falling on Kanwar Yatra routes on July 25 and 26. According to officials, a total of 84 liquor shops will be shut for two days.
District magistrate Suhas LY said that the order was passed following a July 21 letter from the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate’s office.
“The letter stated that in order to maintain peace and order in the district, liquor shops falling on Kanwar Yatra routes should be closed on July 25 and 26 as on these two dates, the frequency and number of kanwariyas is expected to increase. Hence, the details of all the liquor shops falling on these routes were obtained from the police headquarters and orders to shut these shops were passed on Sunday,” said the district magistrate.
“The Kanwar Yatra routes fall under the jurisdiction of nine police stations. Police teams have been instructed to implement the closure of liquor shops,” said Love Kumar, joint commissioner of police (law and order), Gautam Budh Nagar.
District excise officer Rakesh Bahadur Singh said, “A notice regarding the same has been sent to 84 liquor shops falling on the Kanwar Yatra routes that have been identified by the administration. There are a total of 549 liquor shops in the district of which these 84 outlets will be shut on Monday and Tuesday”.
Meanwhile, the district administration has also set up a control room to assist Kanwar Yatra pilgrims.
“A 24-hour Kanwar Yatra control room has been established at the collectorate office in Surajpur in order to assist pilgrims in case they face any problems. Officials will be posted here round the clock and by establishing contact with the pilgrims, they will ensure resolution of their problems,” a statement from the district magistrate’s office said. The contact number of the control room is 0120-2560044.
Disabled victims of sexual abuse need special attention: SC Judge
Supreme Court judge Dinesh Maheshwari asserted that disabled victims of sexual abuse need special attention rather than sympathy. Justice Maheshwari was the chief guest at the two-day conference on 'Sensitization of District Judges on Gender Justice and Differently abled victims/ survivors of sexual abuse' organised by Judicial Training and Research Institute, Lucknow.
Ghaziabad police initiates programme to train unemployed youth
The programme titled 'Atmanirbhar training and awareness' has been initiated on public-private partnership model at the Harsaon police lines and will impart training to 150 selected persons in fire safety, veterinary care and training, security guards and medical care. Officials said that personnel of the state's 112 emergency response teams have also been asked to join the workshop in order to attain new skills, which will provide value addition to their services as first responders.
111-km Kanwar Marg project may take two years time to complete
City residents may not get relief from Kanwar Yatra diversions soon as the proposed 111-kilometre Kanwar Marg, linking Muradnagar to Purkaji near the Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand border, will take another two years to get complete once the forest clearances are obtained. It is also projected as an alternative route for kanwariyas from Haridwar who take the Delhi-Meerut Road to travel back home during the Kanwar Yatra season.
Union Ayush minister inspects Unani institute campus in Ghaziabad
Union Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday inspected the newly-constructed campus of the National Institute of Unani Medicine at Kamla Nehru Nagar in Ghaziabad. Sonowal said the Union ministry of Ayush has undertaken various steps to encourage research and development, innovation and develop apex institutes for education in Unani medicine. The foundation stone for the NIUM was laid on March 1, 2019.
Noida authority to remove more illegal buildings on floodplains
The Noida authority on Sunday said that it has issued warning notices to at least 500 house owners to either to remove illegal structures from the Hindon flood plains of river or face demolition. The notices have been issued under a mega drive, aimed at freeing flood plains of the Hindon and Yamuna rivers. The Uttar Pradesh government directed the Noida authority to remove all unauthorized structures on the flood plains in April 2022.
