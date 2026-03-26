Loni killings: Autopsy reveals man was shot from point-blank range, woman bludgeoned

Ghaziabad:A day after a 36-year-old woman and her 32-year-old friend were murdered in Loni, autopsy revealed that the man was shot at point-blank range in the head, while the woman was killed with a heavy blunt object, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Rashid’s house in Loni’s Ram Park Colony. He allegedly murdered his wife Shabnam (single name) and his friend Faheem Ansari, 32, over their alleged relationship. (Representational image)

The accused identified as Mohammad Rashid, 38, is still absconding, police said.

The incident took place around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Rashid’s house in Loni’s Ram Park Colony. He allegedly murdered his wife Shabnam (single name) and his friend Faheem Ansari, 32, over their alleged relationship.

“The autopsy shows that the man was shot in the head at point-blank range. The woman had a lacerated head injury caused by a blunt object. No murder weapon was found at the crime scene. We are trying to trace the accused,” Siddharth Gautam, ACP of Loni circle, told HT.

Based on a complaint by Faheem’s father, Naeem Ansari, an FIR was registered against Rashid under BNS section 103(1) (for murder) at Tronica City police station on Tuesday.

“Rashid, his wife, and Faheem were in the same room during the incident. Initial probe shows that the accused had planned the murder after learning about the alleged relationship,” the ACP added.

According to the woman’s children, she wanted a divorce and was planning to sell the house, which was in her name and live with Ansari.

Faheem’s family said he had been friends with Rashid for around 7-8 years.