Major fire at paper unit in Sahibabad industrial area

Ghaziabad: A major fire broke out at a paper manufacturing unit at Sahibabad Site IV industrial area early Monday morning, and the raging blaze later also engulfed another unit existing in the same premises, fire officials said, adding a short-circuit is suspected to have sparked the fire. The firefighting measures controlled the fire to a major extent, but the paper rolls smouldering continued, said officials. (HT Photos)

Few staff members like watchman escaped in time, said officials.

The fire department received a call at 3.29am on Monday and several fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said, adding that the factory manufactures pulp, paper, and paperboard.

“A large quantity of paper rolls was stored in the unit, and these too caught fire. It is suspected that a short-circuit could be the reason behind the incident. Another unit, engaged in paper trading, in the same premises, also caught fire. We roped in fire tenders from Ghaziabad and nearby districts like Meerut, Gautam Budh Nagar, and Baghpat,” said chief fire officer (CFO) Rahul Pal, adding that with a timely intervention, about three-four nearby units were saved from fire.

“Although majority of the fire was controlled, some paper rolls were still on fire were later also brought under control by late evening. Overall, 18 fire tenders, and an earth-moving machine were roped in to control the fire and also aided firefighting measures. The fire tenders are working in tandem to fully control the fire,” the CFO said, adding that the estimated loss would be ascertained later.

The firefighters connected hose reels and doused the fire on ground floor from three sides while firefighting operation was still on for the remaining fire at the time of going to print. Officials said that there was no casualty or injury.