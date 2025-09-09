Makeshift classes bring sense of normalcy at Noida relief camps

As hundreds of families remain marooned from their homes due to the Yamuna’s expansion in the recent flooding over the past week, makeshift classrooms have cropped up in evacuation shelters across Noida and Greater Noida in an attempt to keep children engaged while teachers conduct classes. While the immediate needs of food and medicine are being met, officials said tougher challenge lies in persuading families camped along unsafe stretches of the embankment to shift. (HT Photos)

“We don’t want our children to lose out because of floods,” said Sunita, a mother of two, who shifted into the camp in Sector 135.

Yamuna breached danger levels over the past few days inundating many villages, forcing officials to shift people into relief camps.

While the immediate needs of food and medicine are being met, officials said tougher challenge lies in persuading families camped along unsafe stretches of the embankment to shift.

DM Medha Roopam said regular inspections of shelters are being done and facilities ranging from toilets and water supply, to food and medical aid are being ensured.

“The shelters are equipped with basic facilities, and health teams are conducting daily monitoring. Education for children is also being ensured,” the DM said.

For women, sanitary pads are being distributed and medical teams have been instructed to ensure an uninterrupted supply of medicines, officials said.

“The flood has disrupted everything, but here at least we are getting food and basic care,” said Ramesh who was moved from floodplains to the shelter with his family last week.

Officials acknowledged that convincing some families to leave unsafe encampments remains an obstacle.

As per administration records, floodwaters have affected 18 villages in Sadar and Dadri tehsils, impacting nearly 3,700 residents. Of these, 3,396 have been moved to designated shelters..

Irrigation department officials informed that current levels indicate no threat. On Monday, the discharge from the Okhla barrage was recorded at 84,434 cusec, with the water level standing at 198.95 metres. The highest discharge this season was noted on Thursday at 2,54,478 cusec, when the level reached 200.60 metres, touching the danger mark.

At the Hindon barrage, the discharge on Monday was 5,897 cusec, with the water level at 199.90 metres. The peak discharge was recorded at 6,487 cusec on Thursday, while the highest water level this season was 199.95 metres, recorded last week.

“The situation is totally under control now. Discharge and water levels have both come down significantly compared to last week, and there is no danger to habitations at this point,” assured executive engineer, irrigation, BK Singh.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers accompanied by lightning, though conditions are likely to turn mostly clear over the next few days in Gautam Budh Nagar.