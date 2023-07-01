Irked by constant barking, man beats pit bull to death at Noida shelter, booked

Upset by the continuous barking of an abandoned pit bull brought for treatment to an animal shelter and hospital in Noida’s Sector 94, a man working at the centre allegedly beat the animal to death with a floor wiper, police said Saturday, adding that the incident took place on June 26 and a case was registered on June 27. The complainant, Brij Meena, supervisor at the animal shelter, told police that the dog bled profusely and soon died. (Representative Image)

Police said the suspect, identified as Shubham Gurung, a resident of Siliguri, West Bengal, worked the night shift at SPCA Noida hospital cum shelter in Sector 94. Police said the dog was found abandoned by a few locals in Noida on June 8 and they brought it to the shelter for treatment and care.

An FIR has been registered against the suspect who is currently on the run, they said.

On June 26, Gurung, who was on night duty, was entrusted to take the dog for a medical examination and he allegedly got irritated when the dog started barking at him. He then beat the canine to death with a floor wiper, police said.

On Friday, Dhyan Foundation Animal Shelter & Hospital, which runs the shelter in Noida, put out a tweet that a man deployed at the shelter on night duty had killed a dog and fled the place. The NGO also appealed to organisations working for animal welfare not to hire the suspect in the future.

Spokesperson, Dhyan Foundation, Ruchi Kale said, “As soon as the incident was reported to us on June 26, we immediately informed the police. The suspect, however, escaped the same day by scaling the wall after he sensed that the police were alerted.”

Sector 126 police station personnel said though the incident happened on June 26, the case was registered on June 27 following which a probe was ordered.

Additional commissioner of police (zone 1), GB Nagar, Rajneesh Verma said, “Soon after the incident, the suspect fled and efforts are underway to trace him. An FIR has been registered under Section 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal of the value of ten rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is on.”