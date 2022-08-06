Man caught ‘shooting’ video of woman in shower found dead
A 21-year-old man was found dead at a house in Illahabas village, under Phase 2 police station, on Thursday evening.
Two men have been arrested for alleged abetment to suicide in the case, police said.
According to officials, the deceased individual was allegedly caught shooting a video of a 19-year-old woman while she was taking a shower on Thursday afternoon. She raised an alarm, following which he was thrashed by her family and locked up in a room.
“The deceased was a native of Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh. We received a 112 call about a man found dead inside a room around 6.30pm on Thursday after which a team from the Phase 2 police station reached Illahabas village. He was found dead inside a room on the second floor of house belonging to one Narendra Bairagi,” said Ankita Sharma, additional deputy commissioner of police, central Noida.
She added the man was allegedly caught by the woman for recording her while she was taking a shower around 2.30pm on Thursday.
“She raised the alarm following which her father thrashed the man and locked him in the room. The woman’s family did not inform the police about the incident. The man’s neighbour came home around 6pm and took the keys from the girl’s father and unlocked the
room. They found him dead and informed police,” Sharma said. The man’s family members were informed about the incident and a case was registered against the woman’s father and Bairagi, based on a complaint filed by his friend.
“The two suspects have been arrested under sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 323 ( punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code,” said a senior officer from the Phase 2 police station. They were produced in court and sent to judicial custody on Friday.
