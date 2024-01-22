Man dies after being stabbed, dragged for 2 km tied to a bike

A 50-year-old man was stabbed on Saturday evening by two men who then dragged his body through parts of Noida’s Sector 49 by tying it to their motorcycle before leaving him to die outside of a police outpost. Police cordoned off the house on Sunday. (Sunil Ghosh / HT Photo)

The victim, e-rickshaw driver Mehndi Hasan, was tied by the legs to a motorcycle by the suspects Anuj Kumar and Nitin Besla before they set off dragging him across the streets, prompting locals to begin chasing them.

“He used to drive an e-rickshaw and was the sole breadwinner in a six-member family including two daughters, two sons and his wife,” said Sector 49 station house officer Ramprakash Gautam.

Locals said that upon being chased, the suspects dragged Hasan into a police outpost at Baraula, but officers said the victim had been left a few feet away. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

An officer who asked not to be named said Hasan was killed since out of a six-year-old grudge for having assaulted Anuj’s father. That case led to an attempt to murder charge against the 50-year-old.

Bhupendra Sharma, a resident of Baraula village, said around 9pm, someone told him a middle-aged man was being dragged on the road with legs tied to a motorcycle. “I rushed outside and saw blood stains on the road and hundreds of people were gathered near a police outpost,” said Sharma, adding that the deceased was dragged inside the outpost when angry locals were chasing the men to stop.

“I never spotted such a heinous crime in my area. The incident sent shockwaves around the locality and children are in fear as a few of them spotted the incident,” he added.

The suspects were arrested from the spot.

The second officer cited above said Hasan was returning home after finishing work when the two men stopped accosted him. “They followed his e-rickshaw for a few kilometres and stopped Hasan over a six-year-old rivalry in which Hasan had assaulted Anuj’s father Vinod and was booked on charges of attempt to murder. The case is pending in court,” the officer said.

Both suspects are from Bulandshahr and live in Baraula.

Hasan was stabbed several times on his head and body, the officer said, adding that after he fell unconscious, the duo tied him to the bike and dragged him.

On Sunday morning, as a police team was taking the accused to the crime scene to recover weapons used in the incident, the accused allegedly snatched a police revolver and attacked them with it. The police shot back, injuring them in the legs.

Hasan’s body was taken to his hometown Badaun for rituals after a post-mortem investigation was conducted on Sunday.