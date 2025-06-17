Man dies, another injured in road accident in Noida

A 28-year-old man was killed and another was injured after their bike rammed into a divider on National Highway 9 in Noida Sector 63 on Monday, police said. Locals alerted police on the emergency helpline number 112. (Representational image)

The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar, 28, a resident of Khoda in Ghaziabad. The injured man was identified as Pawan Jatav, a resident of Wave City in Ghaziabad. They were drunk, police said.

“At 2.30am on Monday, the two were going Noida from Ghaziabad. Sunil, who was driving, lost control and they rammed into a road divider,” said Avdhesh Pratap Singh, station house officer of the Sector 63 police station.

“Locals alerted us on the emergency helpline number 112, after which a team from the Sector 63 police station rushed to the spot and took the victims to a nearby private hospital. Sunil succumbed to his injuries while Pawan is undergoing treatment,” he added.

“Sunil’s postmortem was conducted on Monday and further investigation is underway,” added SHO Singh.