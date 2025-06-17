Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man dies, another injured in road accident in Noida

ByArun Singh
Jun 17, 2025 07:40 AM IST

A 28-year-old man was killed and another injured after their bike crashed into a divider in Noida. Both were reportedly drunk.

A 28-year-old man was killed and another was injured after their bike rammed into a divider on National Highway 9 in Noida Sector 63 on Monday, police said.

Locals alerted police on the emergency helpline number 112. (Representational image)
Locals alerted police on the emergency helpline number 112. (Representational image)

The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar, 28, a resident of Khoda in Ghaziabad. The injured man was identified as Pawan Jatav, a resident of Wave City in Ghaziabad. They were drunk, police said.

“At 2.30am on Monday, the two were going Noida from Ghaziabad. Sunil, who was driving, lost control and they rammed into a road divider,” said Avdhesh Pratap Singh, station house officer of the Sector 63 police station.

“Locals alerted us on the emergency helpline number 112, after which a team from the Sector 63 police station rushed to the spot and took the victims to a nearby private hospital. Sunil succumbed to his injuries while Pawan is undergoing treatment,” he added.

“Sunil’s postmortem was conducted on Monday and further investigation is underway,” added SHO Singh.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Man dies, another injured in road accident in Noida
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On