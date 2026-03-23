Man dies, woman injured as auto-rickshaw overturns over in Noida

A 40-year-old man died and a woman was injured after the driver of the shared auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling lost control of the vehicle, causing it to flip on the Bhangel Elevated Road in Noida, police said on Sunday. Police said that, after they received information about the incident, they rushed the two victims to a nearby hospital. “Sarkar, who sustained severe injuries, was declared brought dead at the hospital, while the woman is undergoing treatment,” said SHO Singh. (Representational image)

Police said the deceased has been identified as Saghan Sarkar, who hailed from Gangarampur in West Bengal and was a resident of Aghapur in Sector 49. He worked at a garment factory in Noida, Phase 2.

The woman, identified as Vaijanti Devi, 45, is originally from Darbhanga, Bihar and resides at Challera in Kulersa, Noida.Her statement has still to be recorded, police said. She is currently in stable condition at a hospital near the accident site.

Police said the auto driver, Kamlesh Kumar, 53, who hails from Nalanda, Bihar and resides in Sadarpur, Noida Sector 39, who escaped with minor bruises, was arrested from the spot.

The incident took place on Saturday night.

“Sarkar was going for night duty at his workplace from home, an auto-rickshaw in which he was travelling met with an accident on Bhangel Elevated Road,” said Avadhesh Pratap Singh, station house officer, Phase 2.

The SHO said, “There were three people, including the auto-rickshaw driver and a woman, in the vehicle when the accident took place. The auto driver, who was driving at a high speed, lost control over the wheels at the Bhangel Elevated Road turn, after which it turned upside down.”

Police said that, after they received information about the incident, they rushed the two victims to a nearby hospital. “Sarkar, who sustained severe injuries, was declared brought dead at the hospital, while the woman is undergoing treatment,” said SHO Singh.

A case under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Phase 2 police station.