Man held after vandalism video outside Greater Noida girls’ PG goes viral

Greater Noida: A 21-year-old man from Haryana was arrested on Sunday after a four-month-old video purportedly showing a group of men vandalising a car and hurling abuses outside a girls’ paying guest (PG) accommodation in Knowledge Park, surfaced on social media, police said. The 36-second video purportedly shows a man carrying a rod breaking the windshield of a parked car outside the girls’ PG while verbally abusing the PG owner. (Video grab/HT Photo)

An investigation found that the man’s female friend resides in a Greater Noida PG and she had a heated argument with the PG owner one day over her late arrival, following which the man, along with his friends, reached the spot and created ruckus.

The 36-second video shows a man carrying a rod breaking the windshield of a parked car outside the girls’ PG while verbally abusing the PG owner. Girls are also seen screaming from the terrace of the PG when the man threatens to shut the PG. The suspects later leave the spot in a car.

HT, however, could not independently verify the video’s authenticity.

As the video went viral, the Greater Noida police on Sunday identified the PG in Knowledge Park and nabbed one of the suspects seen in the video clip.

“The suspect has been identified as Vomesh Singh, a resident of Charki Dadri in Haryana. He is an MBA student,” said Hemant Upadhyay, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Greater Noida.

“During the investigation, it came to light that around four months ago, in September, Singh and his friends got into a fight with the PG owner related to a girl. At that time, the incident was not reported at the police station,” the ACP added.

Police arrest the suspect was being widely viewed on social media. “Investigation revealed that Singh’s female friend who resides in the PG and had a dispute with the PG owner over late arrival. When Singh learnt about the issue, he, along with his friends, reached the PG,” said a police officer, part of the investigation, requesting anonymity.

Police said a case under sections of vandalism, intentional insult, and damaging property of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Knowledge Park police station. A team has been formed, and efforts are underway to nab other suspects seen in the video.