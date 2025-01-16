Man held for firing inside high-rise in Greater Noida West

A A day after a video of a man allegedly abusing security guards of a high-rise society and threatening to shoot them was widely shared on social media, police on Wednesday arrested the 36-year-old property dealer Gaurav Sisodia and said he also allegedly opened fire at the high-rise society staff, said police. Sisodia was returning to his flat when the maintenance staff stopped him, and a fight ensued. During the heated arguments, Sisodia went to his home and brought his licensed revolver and fired one round in the air, when guards were about to overpower him. (Representative image)

“The suspect has been identified as Gaurav Sisodia, a resident of Shri Radha Sky Gardens Society in Sector 16B in Bisrakh. He is a property dealer and relative of the owner of a restaurant and bar at a mall near Gaur Chowk,” said Diksha Singh, assistant commissioner of police,Central Noida.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that on Monday night when Sisodia was going to his home along with his friend Saurabh, an advocate, they spotted a Hyundai Creta parked in a space where Saurabh regularly used to park,” said an officer, asking not to be named.

The officer said, “When Saurabh called the maintenance staff of the high-rise, an argument ensued after the maintenance staff asked Saurabh to park elsewhere.

“Sisodia was returning to his flat when the maintenance staff stopped him, and a fight ensued. During the heated arguments, Sisodia went to his home and brought his licensed revolver and fired one round in the air, when guards were about to overpower him,” said ACP Singh, adding that he was arrested early Wednesday morning and the revolver seized. His gun licence will be revoked, Singh said,