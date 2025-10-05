Man held for killing scrap dealer during theft bid in Loni

A 32-year-old man was arrested by Ghaziabad police on Friday for allegedly bludgeoning a 55-year-old scrap dealer to death during a theft attempt at Ilaichipur locality in Loni’s Tronica City on October 1, officers said. Ghaziabad Police nab Sumit Kumar, accused of murdering Abdul Rehman in a godown theft; autopsy showed four head injuries caused by an iron rod. (File photo)

The accused, Sumit Kumar, a resident of nearby Qasim Vihar, allegedly entered the godown of Abdul Rehman, who was sleeping alone, to steal scrap material, police said. An FIR for murder had been registered against an unidentified man at the Tronica City police station the same day.

“We scanned CCTV footage in the area and found a man in a red shirt and cap. After processing the images and showing them to local scrap dealers, we identified the suspect. He had fled soon after the incident. Based on an informer’s tip-off, he was arrested from Khwaja Park near Ilaichipur,” said Siddharth Gautam, ACP, Loni circle.

During interrogation, the suspect allegedly confessed that Rehman woke up and threatened to call police, prompting him to attack with an iron rod. “The autopsy confirmed four head injuries. He had climbed the boundary wall to steal brass and copper items,” the ACP added.

Police said the accused has been booked for murder.