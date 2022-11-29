Man held for murdering colleague at Ghaziabad shop

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Monday arrested a 52-year-old man who allegedly bludgeoned his colleague to death at a shop in Vasundhara. The suspect was trying to flee the city but was nabbed along with the murder weapon, police added.

The police identified the suspect as Rajesh Kumar, a native of Deoband in Saharanpur district and the victim has been identified as Mohammad Vakeel (25).

The police said that the incident took place in the wee hours of Monday at the fabrication shop, where both of them worked, adding that Kumar was annoyed with Vakeel.

During interrogation, Kumar told the police that Vakeel was urging the shop owner to throw him out of the job and that is why he murdered him.

“On late Sunday night, the two men yet again went into an altercation over a mosquito net, which they both claimed was theirs. Later, they both slept and around 3am, Kumar pulled out a hammer and repeatedly hit Vakeel,” said Gyanendra Kumar Singh, superintendent of police, Ghaziabad (city 2).

The suspect then fled the shop and also threatened another employee of dire consequences if he dared to reveal the incident to anyone. The employee later informed the shop owner and he informed the police.

A police team nabbed the suspect from Sector 13 in Vasundhara while he was trying to leave the city.

“Our teams took help of electronic surveillance. We checked CCTV footage and managed to zero in on Kumar. The hammer used in the crime was also recovered from a nearby field. A police complaint was registered by the shop owner and an FIR for murder was lodged at Indirapuram police station,” SP Singh said.