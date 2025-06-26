Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
Man held over snatching chain and mobile phones in Noida

ByArun Singh
Jun 26, 2025 07:30 AM IST

Noida: A 33-year-old Delhi man was arrested after a gunfight for snatching a gold chain from an elderly woman. He faces multiple theft charges.

Noida: A 33-year-old man from Delhi was arrested following a brief gunfight on Wednesday for allegedly snatching a gold chain from an elderly woman outside a housing society in Sector 53 in broad daylight on Sunday, said police.

Investigation revealed that the suspect also snatched a mobile phone in the Phase 1 area, a week ago. (Representational image)
A CCTV video of the incident was also widely circulated on social media platforms on Tuesday where two bikers were seen snatching a chain from an elderly woman as she alighted from an e-rickshaw.

The victim, Rajkumari, a resident of B Block in Sector 53, had gone to a market on Sunday. She got off from an e-rickshaw outside her housing society at around 2pm and the pillion rider snatched her gold chain and fled the spot, said police.

“With the help of CCTV camera footage and electronic surveillance, we identified the suspects. We spotted a man approaching on a white motorcycle near Sector 14 after getting a tip-off on Wednesday. As we tried to stop him, he escaped towards the nullah behind Sector 15 A,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Noida, Sumit Shukla.

“As the suspect lost balance over his bike and fired at the police team, he suffered a bullet injury to his leg in retaliatory fire. The suspect has been identified as Arun Kumar, 33, a resident of Kalyanpuri in Delhi,” said ADCP Shukla

Investigation revealed that the suspect also snatched a mobile phone in the Phase 1 area, a week ago. Police recovered a gold chain, 10,000 cash, five mobile phones, a bike, and an illegal country-made firearm, said police, adding that 17 cases of theft and snatching were registered against him at various police stations in Noida and Delhi. Efforts are underway to nab his accomplice.

