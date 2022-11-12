Man held with 174kg marijuana worth 50 lakh in Noida

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar police and Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP-STF) personnel on Saturday arrested a person for allegedly smuggling over 174 kilograms of marijuana. The suspect, identified as Ajju, a resident of Baghpat district, was arrested from Sector 32 in Noida, police said.

According to Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida), the suspect’s car on which the contraband was being smuggled has also been impounded.

“The suspect is an inter-state smuggler of drugs. Around 174kg of marijuana was recovered from him, whose estimated price is ₹50 lakh in the international market. The vehicle used by the suspect for smuggling the drug has also been seized,” said ADCP Dwivedi.

Police said that the accomplices of the suspect managed to flee at the time of the arrest.

“The suspect was carrying marijuana in his personal car, along with three other accomplices from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh. Acting on a tip-off, he was arrested from Sector 32, while three of his accomplices who were in a different vehicle, managed to escape. We have deployed teams to nab them at the earliest,” said ADCP Dwivedi.

The suspect was booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody, police added.