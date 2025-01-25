Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man hit by car on MG Road dies; driver on the run

ByDebashish Karmakar
Jan 26, 2025 05:56 AM IST

Police identified the victim as Nazmul Haq, originally from South Dinajpur, West Bengal, residing in a rented accommodation at Nathupur in DLF Phase-III. He worked as a painter in Gurugram

Gurugram: A 34-year-old man was killed while crossing MG Road on Thursday evening after being allegedly hit by an unidentified speeding car, police said on Saturday.

A 34-year-old man was killed while crossing MG Road in Gurugram on Thursday evening. (FILE PHOTO)
A 34-year-old man was killed while crossing MG Road in Gurugram on Thursday evening. (FILE PHOTO)

Police identified the victim as Nazmul Haq, originally from South Dinajpur, West Bengal, residing in a rented accommodation at Nathupur in DLF Phase-III. He worked as a painter in Gurugram.

Officers said Haq was returning home from Chakkarpur, Sector 28, just when he met with the accident in front of Metro pillar number 73 around 8.30pm.

The driver, after hitting the pedestrian, allegedly accelerated his car and fled from the spot. However, nobody could note down the vehicle’s registration number, said investigators citing eyewitnesses.

Commuters alerted the police control room and rushed the injured Haq to a private hospital in DLF Phase-III, they added.

“Doctors declared him dead on arrival. The hospital administration further alerted the police following which a team reached there for investigation,” said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer, Gurugram police, said.

“There were no major injury marks on the body. But doctors said Haq might have sustained severe internal head injury from the impact as he was bleeding from nose and ears,” he said, adding that there was no CCTV camera at the spot.

Investigators said that they were scanning CCTV camera footage of Sikanderpur, Iffco Chowk and other locations near the spot to zero-in on the car that had hit him.

On the complaint of the deceased’s wife Marina Khatoon, a first information report was registered against the unidentified car driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or driving on public way) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at DLF Phase-II police station on Friday.

Police handed over the body to the family after an autopsy.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On