Man hit by car on MG Road dies; driver on the run

Gurugram: A 34-year-old man was killed while crossing MG Road on Thursday evening after being allegedly hit by an unidentified speeding car, police said on Saturday. A 34-year-old man was killed while crossing MG Road in Gurugram on Thursday evening. (FILE PHOTO)

Police identified the victim as Nazmul Haq, originally from South Dinajpur, West Bengal, residing in a rented accommodation at Nathupur in DLF Phase-III. He worked as a painter in Gurugram.

Officers said Haq was returning home from Chakkarpur, Sector 28, just when he met with the accident in front of Metro pillar number 73 around 8.30pm.

The driver, after hitting the pedestrian, allegedly accelerated his car and fled from the spot. However, nobody could note down the vehicle’s registration number, said investigators citing eyewitnesses.

Commuters alerted the police control room and rushed the injured Haq to a private hospital in DLF Phase-III, they added.

“Doctors declared him dead on arrival. The hospital administration further alerted the police following which a team reached there for investigation,” said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer, Gurugram police, said.

“There were no major injury marks on the body. But doctors said Haq might have sustained severe internal head injury from the impact as he was bleeding from nose and ears,” he said, adding that there was no CCTV camera at the spot.

Investigators said that they were scanning CCTV camera footage of Sikanderpur, Iffco Chowk and other locations near the spot to zero-in on the car that had hit him.

On the complaint of the deceased’s wife Marina Khatoon, a first information report was registered against the unidentified car driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or driving on public way) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at DLF Phase-II police station on Friday.

Police handed over the body to the family after an autopsy.