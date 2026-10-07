Man injured in fireworks blast in Ghaziabad succumbs to injuries

A 45-year-old man died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in an explosion involving fireworks at a community centre in Sahibabad a day earlier, police said. Five people filling Dussehra effigies with fireworks at the community centre in Lajpat Nagar sustained severe injuries in the explosion on Monday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Five people filling Dussehra effigies with fireworks at the community centre in Lajpat Nagar sustained severe injuries in the explosion on Monday. Police said they were rushed to hospitals in Delhi.

The injured were identified as Anil Singh, 45, his son Rishabh Singh, 30, Raju (single name), 34, Rajat Kumar, 30, and Mahendra Kumar, 36. All five were from Pilkhuwa in Hapur district.

“One of the five injured, Anil Singh, the contractor, succumbed during treatment at a hospital in Delhi on Tuesday as he suffered severe head injuries during the explosion. The four others are still under treatment. Doctors said while Rishabh and Raju have suffered severe burn injuries, Rajat and Mahendra sustained less severe burn injuries. Our teams are monitoring their condition,” said Amit Saxena, assistant commissioner of police, Sahibabad.

Based on a complaint filed by the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation, police registered an FIR against unidentified people under sections 326, 125 and 324(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Explosives Act.

“A major portion of the corporation’s community centre got damaged due to the explosion of fireworks, which were kept without any permission. There was no permission taken from the corporation for using the community centre for the purpose. Those responsible for the act should be subjected to FIR and legal action,” read the FIR, registered at Sahibabad police station and seen by HT.

Renu Singh, additional municipal commissioner and the civic agency’s property in-charge, said, “There was no permission taken by anyone for preparing effigies and filling fireworks at the corporation’s community centre. The corporation got an FIR registered against unidentified persons in this regard. We are now trying to put an SOP in place for our community centres, and also trying to find out who was tasked with taking care of the centre.”

The ACP said statements of the injured would be recorded once they recover to establish the sequence of events leading to the incident.

“An investigation is underway, and no arrest has been made so far,” the officer added.