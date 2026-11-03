US midterms 2026: Here's how much money Republicans poured into ads as election stakes rise

Campaign advertising spending in the US has reached unprecedented levels ahead of the midterm elections, with Republicans leading the October spending surge amid growing concerns over losing control of both chambers of Congress. An attendee holds a "Vote Republican" sign during an election eve rally with Ohio Republicans at Welcome To The Farm in Cleveland, Ohio, US, on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. Ohio has become more reliably Republican under President Trump, yet as in many traditionally red states this election season, Democrats are making gains over frustration about the cost of living, Trump's handling of immigration and high diesel prices. Photographer: Dustin Franz/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

According to AdImpact, Republican groups spent $1.9 billion on political ads in October, averaging more than $60 million a day. Democrats spent $1.76 billion, while independent groups accounted for another $350 million, taking total monthly expenditure to a record $4.01 billion.

The 2026 election cycle is now the most expensive in US history, with $11.2 billion already committed to advertising and future reservations. AdImpact estimates the final figure could reach $11.6 billion.