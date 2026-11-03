'We're hot now': Trump defends his leadership in final message to voters, touts oil prices and US global standing

"Well, we have to keep America great. We're great now," Trump told the programme.

Speaking just hours before Americans headed to polling stations for the 2026 midterm elections, Trump insisted that his administration had restored the country's international standing and claimed that foreign leaders now viewed Washington differently.

US President Donald Trump used his Election Day appearance on Fox News' Fox & Friends on Tuesday to defend his administration's record, portraying the United States as a stronger and more respected country under his leadership despite mounting criticism over the economy and his approval ratings.

How could the 2026 midterm results affect Trump's ability to advance his agenda?

How could the 2026 midterm results affect Trump's ability to advance his agenda?

Why were Trump's claims about the economy facing scrutiny ahead of the 2026 midterms?

Why were Trump's claims about the economy facing scrutiny ahead of the 2026 midterms?

What evidence did Trump cite to defend his leadership in his Election Day message?

What evidence did Trump cite to defend his leadership in his Election Day message?

"We were terrible two years ago. We were laughing stock all over the world. The leaders of other countries didn't even take us seriously. They thought we were fools. And we're hot now," he added.

His remarks came as Republicans faced a closely watched electoral battle, with all 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats being contested. The results will determine whether the party retains control of Congress during the final two years of Trump's second presidential term.

Trump highlights oil prices and Strait of Hormuz blockade During the interview, Trump pointed to falling oil prices and the US naval blockade around the Strait of Hormuz as evidence of his administration's performance.

"You saw oil came down $10 – a record yesterday. Dropped $10, and the Hormuz Strait, we have total control of it with the Navy blockade," he said.

"I mean, everything's going good. Everybody respects us again," the President added.

Trump also highlighted provisions in his administration's One Big Beautiful Bill, particularly the tax exemption on tips, presenting the measure as part of his broader economic agenda.

He further claimed that Chinese President Xi Jinping had praised his leadership during their September meeting.

"What you've done is amazing," Trump recalled Xi telling him.

The comments reflect Trump's effort to place economic performance, energy policy and international relations at the centre of his Election Day message.

Low approval ratings raise questions over Trump's economic claims Despite Trump's positive assessment of his presidency, opinion polls indicate that a significant share of Americans remain dissatisfied with his performance.

According to CNN's Poll of Polls, Trump's overall approval rating stood at 34%, while 64% disapproved of his performance as of October 27. An October CNN survey also found that 73% of respondents disapproved of his handling of the economy.

Economic concerns have emerged as a major issue ahead of the midterms, with inflation, household expenses and fuel costs featuring prominently in the campaign.

The President's remarks about falling oil prices also come amid continued pressure on American motorists. Gasoline and diesel prices have remained a concern as the US conflict with Iran and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz affect energy markets, AP reported.

The contrast between Trump's economic claims and voters' concerns over affordability could become an important factor in how Americans assess his administration.

Trump suggests payments to communities to ease data centre opposition Trump also addressed growing opposition to the construction of artificial intelligence data centres in residential communities.

The President argued that financial compensation for local residents could help reduce resistance to such projects, suggesting that companies should share some of the economic benefits with people living nearby.

"Pay the people. Let them be happy. Give them $10,000, $15,000, $20,000 each," Trump said.

His comments come as the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure has sparked debate across the US over electricity consumption, water requirements, environmental concerns and the impact of large data centre projects on local communities.

Trump's proposal appeared to favour direct financial incentives as a way of addressing residents' concerns, although he did not provide details about how such payments would be funded or implemented.

Midterm elections become a test of Trump's second-term leadership Trump's Election Day appearance reflects the importance he has placed on the 2026 midterm elections, which will determine the balance of power in Congress.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats are being contested, alongside gubernatorial and state-level elections across the country.

Republicans are seeking to defend their congressional majorities, while Democrats are attempting to gain control of one or both chambers.

The outcome will influence Trump's ability to advance his legislative priorities, including tax policies, immigration measures and economic initiatives.

With affordability, energy prices, foreign policy and artificial intelligence among the major campaign issues, Trump's upbeat assessment of America's position faces scrutiny from voters concerned about the cost of living and the direction of the country.