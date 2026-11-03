'We're hot now': Trump defends his leadership in final message to voters, touts oil prices and US global standing
Trump portrayed the US as stronger under his leadership, citing lower oil prices, the Strait of Hormuz blockade and a compliment from China’s Xi Jinping.
US President Donald Trump used his Election Day appearance on Fox News' Fox & Friends on Tuesday to defend his administration's record, portraying the United States as a stronger and more respected country under his leadership despite mounting criticism over the economy and his approval ratings.
Speaking just hours before Americans headed to polling stations for the 2026 midterm elections, Trump insisted that his administration had restored the country's international standing and claimed that foreign leaders now viewed Washington differently.
"Well, we have to keep America great. We're great now," Trump told the programme.
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"We were terrible two years ago. We were laughing stock all over the world. The leaders of other countries didn't even take us seriously. They thought we were fools. And we're hot now," he added.
His remarks came as Republicans faced a closely watched electoral battle, with all 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats being contested. The results will determine whether the party retains control of Congress during the final two years of Trump's second presidential term.
Trump highlights oil prices and Strait of Hormuz blockade
During the interview, Trump pointed to falling oil prices and the US naval blockade around the Strait of Hormuz as evidence of his administration's performance.
"You saw oil came down $10 – a record yesterday. Dropped $10, and the Hormuz Strait, we have total control of it with the Navy blockade," he said.
"I mean, everything's going good. Everybody respects us again," the President added.
Trump also highlighted provisions in his administration's One Big Beautiful Bill, particularly the tax exemption on tips, presenting the measure as part of his broader economic agenda.
He further claimed that Chinese President Xi Jinping had praised his leadership during their September meeting.
"What you've done is amazing," Trump recalled Xi telling him.
The comments reflect Trump's effort to place economic performance, energy policy and international relations at the centre of his Election Day message.
Low approval ratings raise questions over Trump's economic claims
Despite Trump's positive assessment of his presidency, opinion polls indicate that a significant share of Americans remain dissatisfied with his performance.
According to CNN's Poll of Polls, Trump's overall approval rating stood at 34%, while 64% disapproved of his performance as of October 27. An October CNN survey also found that 73% of respondents disapproved of his handling of the economy.
Economic concerns have emerged as a major issue ahead of the midterms, with inflation, household expenses and fuel costs featuring prominently in the campaign.
The President's remarks about falling oil prices also come amid continued pressure on American motorists. Gasoline and diesel prices have remained a concern as the US conflict with Iran and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz affect energy markets, AP reported.
The contrast between Trump's economic claims and voters' concerns over affordability could become an important factor in how Americans assess his administration.
Trump suggests payments to communities to ease data centre opposition
Trump also addressed growing opposition to the construction of artificial intelligence data centres in residential communities.
The President argued that financial compensation for local residents could help reduce resistance to such projects, suggesting that companies should share some of the economic benefits with people living nearby.
"Pay the people. Let them be happy. Give them $10,000, $15,000, $20,000 each," Trump said.
His comments come as the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure has sparked debate across the US over electricity consumption, water requirements, environmental concerns and the impact of large data centre projects on local communities.
Trump's proposal appeared to favour direct financial incentives as a way of addressing residents' concerns, although he did not provide details about how such payments would be funded or implemented.
Midterm elections become a test of Trump's second-term leadership
Trump's Election Day appearance reflects the importance he has placed on the 2026 midterm elections, which will determine the balance of power in Congress.
All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats are being contested, alongside gubernatorial and state-level elections across the country.
Republicans are seeking to defend their congressional majorities, while Democrats are attempting to gain control of one or both chambers.
The outcome will influence Trump's ability to advance his legislative priorities, including tax policies, immigration measures and economic initiatives.
With affordability, energy prices, foreign policy and artificial intelligence among the major campaign issues, Trump's upbeat assessment of America's position faces scrutiny from voters concerned about the cost of living and the direction of the country.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More