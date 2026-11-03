Anxiety in children: Signs to watch for and how parents can help kids feel safe and supported

Children are perceived as carefree, joyous, and stress-free. Anxiety may seem like an adult or teenage concern. But kids, too, can feel anxious and overwhelmed, even if they do not have the words to describe what they are going through. It falls on the caregivers, parents, siblings, teachers, and others around to identify the signs.

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Psychotherapist Dr Chandni Tugnait, founder and director of Gateway of Healing, walked us through the possible signs that a child is anxious.

Often, parents expect children to verbalise what is troubling them, but emotional distress cannot always be expressed. She explained, "Most parents expect their child to come to them and say so when something is wrong. But young children rarely have the language to explain what anxiety feels like, so they end up showing it in other ways. Since these signs don’t always look like worry, they are often mistaken for bad behaviour, fussiness or a phase that the child will eventually grow out of.”