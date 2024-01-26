Man kidnapped by bride’s kin hours before wedding, police rescue him after seven-hour chase

A 30-year-old man from Rajasthan, who was about to marry a woman of his own ‘gotra’ (clan), was allegedly abducted by her family just before their wedding since they opposed such a relation. Though he was finally rescued but it involved the Ghaziabad police’s around seven-hour chase. The five suspects in police custody. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to police, the couple -- Mahendra Kumar, 30, and Laxmi Danodiya, 24 -- from Sikar district had fled their place and reached Ghaziabad tehsil for a court marriage on Thursday.

Around 1pm, Mahendra came out of the tehsil office for some work while the woman waited inside. And five men allegedly kidnapped him, said a senior official.

“After hearing the commotion, the woman immediately informed the police and sought help. She suspected the kidnappers could be her family members,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) city 2, Ravi Kumar Singh.

The woman lodged a kidnapping complaint at Sihani Gate police station, leading to police arresting five suspects, identified as the woman’s brother Shubham Danodiya, 26, and his accomplices, Rajendra Kumar, 22, Akash Mehriya, 21, Vijay Chand, 20, and Dilip Kumar, 20.

Investigators explained that the couple had been in a relationship, and learned that they required no police verification to perform a court marriage in Uttar Pradesh.

“So, they chose to flee to Ghaziabad for it. After Mahendra was kidnapped, our teams scanned CCTVs around the tehsil and discovered that it was a hired car that went towards Duhai on Delhi-Meerut Road. We traced the car to Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) interchange at Duhai. There, the suspects had parked their Maruti Swift beforehand. They later bundled him in their car and fled towards Haryana on the EPE,” said the ACP.

The woman raised apprehension that her family could kill Mahendra.

Three police teams moved out for a chase. In the meantime, a surveillance team of the police scanned CCTV footage from the cameras on EPE and tracked all the cars arriving from Rajasthan on Thursday.

They finally got the number of a car registered in Sikar district. Three teams were pressed to chase it. They also coordinated with Haryana police and later Rajasthan police. “Around 8.30pm on Thursday, the car was finally traced during a police-check under the jurisdiction of the Bagar police station in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan,” said a police officer attached to case investigation.

The suspects were nabbed with the help of the Rajasthan police and Mahendra was rescued. He was brought to Ghaziabad where he underwent a medical check-up while Laxmi was taken to government’s one-stop centre for women. She will be produced before a court for her statements, the Ghaziabad police said.