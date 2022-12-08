Man, six cattle die after fire breaks out at Ghaziabad farmhouse

A 69-year-old man along with six cattle died after a fire broke out at his dairy farm located in Sangam Vihar in Loni late Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Satyavir Singh, who was sleeping at his farmhouse below a temporary shed where the cattle were tied. The fire broke out at around 10.30pm.

“There was a thick blanket of smoke due to the fire. The victim and six cattle were trapped and died at the spot. Police teams reached the farmhouse within minutes and helped local residents to douse the fire. The cause of the fire was due to a short-circuit in an electrical panel installed near the shed,” said Iraj Raja, deputy commissioner of police, Ghaziabad (rural).

Officials of the fire department said that by the time they reached the incident site, the fire was doused by the local residents and police.

“The man died of suffocation. The fire probably started in an electrical panel installed near the shed. The victim was in deep sleep and could not move out in time,” said Rahul Pal, chief fire officer.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Loni Border police station. Police said the body of the victim has been sent for a post-mortem.