Man threatens friend with gun to return loaned amount, injures himself

A 25-year-old man suffered bullet injuries to his left hand on Wednesday morning after he shot himself while allegedly threatening his friend and his friend’s father with a gun to return the money they borrowed from him, senior police officers said. The injured man is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, they added. Prima facie, it appears that Nagar shot himself in order to implicate his friend. All the angles are being looked into, said police. (AFP/representational image)

According to Sujeet Upadhyay, station house officer of Dadri police station, the incident happened in Kaath Mandi village in Dadri area of Greater Noida.

“Local police received information about the incident around 8.30am. A team from Dadri police station immediately reached the spot. They found that Tanuj Nagar, a resident of Badalpur, had visited the house of Rishabh Gupta, a resident of Kaath Mandi, in order to collect an amount of ₹15 lakh he had loaned to Gupta during a Covid phase in 2021. Nagar had reached Gupta’s house along with a friend, who was waiting outside,” said the officer.

“Nagar kept insisting that Gupta pay him back and so Gupta called him over to his house to return the amount. However, a heated argument took place between Gupta, his father and Nagar, who took out a gun and ended up firing upon himself, and came running out of the house. He was taken to a nearby hospital by his friend,” the officer said.

Nagar is out of danger but he has not recorded his statement yet, the SHO said.

“Prima facie, it appears that Nagar shot himself in order to implicate his friend. All the angles are being looked into. We have recovered the gun and are investigating where it was procured from. Once the injured is ready to give a statement, we will record his version,” the officer said

No case has been registered as of now and further investigation is underway, he added.