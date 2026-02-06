MCG completes digital mapping of 17,600 roads in Gurugram district

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has completed digital mapping of over 17,600 roads across the district, said officials on Thursday, adding that the civic body is now preparing an improvement plan to address road damage and recurring waterlogging. “Exact locations will be visible on the system, enabling quicker planning and execution of repair works,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

The geo-spatial survey of roads has been carried out under the city’s road monitoring initiative, with detailed data on road condition, repair requirements and complaint locations being uploaded online, they said, adding that the digital mapping will enable officials to pinpoint exact locations needing repair and speed up grievance redressal related to broken roads, potholes and damaged stretches.

Officials said that once the online data is fully integrated, complaints related to roads will no longer require physical inspections at the preliminary stage.

To assess ongoing works related to roads, engineering and urban development, a review meeting was held recently at the MCG office. It was chaired by MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya and participated by other key officials, said officials.

Officials, during the meeting, said that door-to-door garbage collection and drain desilting activities were being monitored.

The corporation also reviewed the functioning of the “Har Gali Sadak” (road in every street) portal, under which a survey data of 17,627 roads has already been compiled and shared with the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC). Similar mapping exercises have been completed in Sohna and Pataudi as well, officials said.

As part of the city’s drainage management plan, officials said that Gurugram has a total drainage network of about 473 km, of which nearly 350 km has already been cleaned. In Sohna, desilting work on all major drains has been completed.

Officials added that a long-term plan is in place to make the city “silt-free” by 2026, while work related to solid waste processing at the Bandhwari plant is targeted for completion by February 2028.

Dahiya directed officials to ensure that sanitation, environmental protection and infrastructure-related works are completed within stipulated timelines, said officials.

Officials said the digital road database would enable data-driven decisions to improve road conditions and urban infrastructure across Gurugram.