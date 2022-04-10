More explosives, time would be needed: Experts after Supertech twin towers test blasts

Ahead of the next month's demolition of Supertech's twin towers in Noida, test blasts were carried out on Sunday afternoon. But experts said the amount of explosives needed for razing the nearly 100-metre-tall structures is expected to go up. The demolition of the Apex and Ceyane towers is scheduled for May 22.

News agency PTI – citing an expert engaged in the job – reported that the structures are "very solid" and "more explosives" as well as “more time” may be needed to plan out the final working of the demotion. Earlier, it was estimated that 2,500 to 4,000 kg of explosives would be needed to demolish the twin towers.

In its ruling last year, the Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of the twin towers which had come up inside the Supertech Emerald Court housing society's premises in Sector 93A in violation of building laws and in an area earmarked for green cover.

The test blasts were conducted in the presence of representatives of Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Noida Authority, Supertech, Edifice Engineering, and Jet Demolitions.

A siren lasting a few seconds went off at 2.15pm followed by two to three sirens at 2.30pm, moments preceding the blasts (a series of six blasts separated by micro-seconds) which lasted less than two seconds. The job to demolish the structures has been entrusted to Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering and South Africa-based Jet Demolitions, both of which are private agencies.

"The objective of the test blasts was to determine the total amount of explosive required for the complete demolition and the procedure to be followed to control the flying dust as a result of the demolition," the Noida Authority said in a statement.

Joe Brinkmann, managing director of Jet Demolitions, said different quantities of explosives were used at different places and different levels of protection were used.

"The whole purpose was to get precise and specific information so that we can fine-tune our blasting design. Everything went off nicely. We got very good results. We are very happy with what we see," he said.

"Now we will be studying the results over the next few days after that we will work on our designs so we can then finalise our designs in the next 10-15 days," Brinkmann said.

He said it was a difficult and challenging task but they have the right crew, right work plan and will meet the challenge.

Noida Authority's general manager (planning) Ishtiaq Ahmed said, "We have taken the environmental management plan from Edifice Engineering and all protection measures suggested in the plan will be taken. We are taking the PM 2.5 and PM 10 measurements regularly and we will take care of environment management."

Ahmed said the readings of vibrations and pollution caused during the test blasts have been taken and would be analysed over 10-15 days and the other details would be available after the detailed analysis only.

(With agency inputs)