MotoGP race in Noida: Traffic police issues updated advisory for commuters

In view of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (ITS) and the MotoGP race being held in Greater Noida till September 25, the traffic police issued an updated advisory for commuters and different categories of vehicles on Friday. Motorists ride past a billboard of India's maiden MotoGP displayed along a busy road on Noida.(AFP)

In an earlier advisory, the police banned the movement of goods carriers on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway. However, in the revised advisory the restriction on the entry of goods carriers will be in effect during specific time periods from 6am to 12pm and from 3pm to 10pm from Friday to Monday.

The restrictions apply on the route stretching from the initial 25 km of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and a further 10 km of the Yamuna Expressway, stretching from Zero Point to the Buddh International Circuit (BIC). However, the restrictions will not apply to vehicles carrying essential items like milk, vegetables and medicines, etc.

“The no-entry order issued earlier has been amended for the purpose of Trade Show-2023 from September 21 to 25 and MotoGP event from September 22 to 24. Now, from September 22 to 25, the no entry (order) would be enforced from 6 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 10 pm,” a revised statement issued by the officials on Friday read. The order applies to heavy, medium and light categories of goods carriers.

‘Use maps, helpline number’

The earlier advisory asked the goods carriers and heavy vehicles, buses, etc. entering the district via Yamuna Expressway, DND or Kalindi Kunj to use alternate routes.

The traffic police also suggested commuters to use Mappls Map, My India app or Google Maps to avoid inconvenience. Alternatively, they can contact the helpline number 9971009001 for any inquiries.

India is all set to host its first-ever MotoGP Grand Prix from September 22-24, 2023 at the BIC in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The event has been named ‘MotoGP Bharat Grand Prix’.

