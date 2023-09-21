Traffic restrictions on Yamuna and Noida Expressways for 5 days: Check details

The Noida Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of two major events in the city: the five-day UP International Trade Show beginning on Thursday at the India Expo Centre, and the MotoGP event, which will be held at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) from September 22 to 24. These events are scheduled to take place in Greater Noida, leading to the enforcement of traffic restrictions along a 35-km-long route in Noida. In light of these restrictions, police advised commuters to utilise Noida's internal roads for travel to Delhi, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra, and Lucknow. (File) (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

This route encompasses the initial 25 km of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and a further 10 km of the Yamuna Expressway, stretching from Zero Point to the BIC. There is a complete ban on buses, autos, e-rickshaws and heavy vehicles using this route, while the traffic police may also restrict the movement of non-commercial vehicles based on traffic congestion and VIP movements.

According to the advisory, there will be restrictions on the entry and movement of heavy, medium, and light goods vehicles from Delhi to Gautam Buddha Nagar starting at 6am on Thursday. Additionally, heavy vehicles will be restricted from accessing the DND Flyway, Chilla Road, Kalindi Kunj, New Ashok Nagar, and Jhundpura borders. The advisory also warns of disruptions near Pari Chowk, and the movement of vehicles across the city is expected to be affected.

Deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav said President Droupadi Murmu will travel by road to the India Expo Mart for the inaugural ceremony of the trade fair on Thursday afternoon. “We will enforce traffic restrictions from 2 pm on Thursday,” he said.

In light of these restrictions, the police advised commuters to utilise Noida's internal roads for travel to Delhi, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra, and Lucknow.

Routes to reach MotoGP race

For those travelling to the Buddh International Circuit from Noida and Delhi, the recommended route involves taking the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, followed by the Yamuna Expressway. Upon reaching the designated areas at loops 2A and 2C, attendees can access the event zones located to the north, south, east, and west. Organisers have arranged parking facilities at each of these zones, with the capacity to accommodate around 22,000 vehicles.

Commuters coming from Agra and Mathura can exit at the Chapargadh loop and proceed to the race track venue for parking their vehicles. Given the expected high volume of attendees, the traffic police will closely monitor the flow of vehicles on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. During the evening hours, when people would leave the event, authorities might implement restrictions on accessing the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to prevent congestion along that route.

Metro rail connectivity

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) is set to provide direct connectivity for visitors to the international trade show venue. NMRC spokesperson Nish Wadhwan said, “Visitors can now travel on NMRC’s Aqua Line directly to reach the exhibition venue. The Knowledge Park-2 Metro station of the Aqua Line is the nearest station to the venue.”

The NMRC has also taken measures to enhance the visitor experience by offering direct connectivity, increasing train frequency during these days, and expanding parking facilities for the public. “To avoid crowding at stations and to manage the rush of visitors, NMRC has increased the frequency of trains and they will be made available at an interval of 7.5 minutes from 8am to 10pm,” Wadhwan said.

Wadhwan further said, “The Aqua Line will be connecting visitors directly to the international trade show venue. Aqua Line commuters can travel to Knowledge Park-2 station, which is the nearest metro station to the venue (approximately 500 metres),”

On parking facilities, an NMRC spokesperson said, “Parking facility is also available for the general public at eight Aqua Line metro stations of Sector 51, Sector 76, NSEZ, Sector 142, Sector-137, Pari Chowk, Alpha 1 and Delta 1.”

