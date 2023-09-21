Man stabbed and injured on busy street in Greater Noida

A 19-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by a 20-year-old man in full public view in a busy marketplace in Dadri, Greater Noida, on Tuesday afternoon, senior police officers said. The incident was captured by a nearby CCTV camera, a video grab of which was circulated on social media on Wednesday. (Representative Image)

The victim, Shadab Khan, a resident of Chand Masjid locality in Dadri, suffered injuries to his right arm in the attack. The alleged attacker has been identified as Guddu, son of Karela, a resident of Taju street.

“I was standing in the street when Guddu came there in an intoxicated state. He was passing abusive comments on passersby and I asked him not to do so, following which he argued with me. After a heated exchange, Guddu threatened to kill me, and left the street. After about 10 minutes, he returned, along with another man, whom I could not identify,” said Khan, who works as a gas stove repairer.

Guddu then attacked him with a knife, said Khan.

“Guddu aimed for my neck but I defended by raising my right arm, and suffered a deep wound on my forearm. Guddu tried to slash me again but people on the street gathered to save me after which Guddu and his accomplice fled the spot. I collapsed on the street and was taken to a nearby hospital, where police reached and took a complaint from me,” said Khan.

He said he took 18 stitches on his forearm and has lost movement in one of his fingers.

According to Dadri police station in-charge Sujeet Upadhyay, police received information about the attack from the private hospital where Khan was admitted.

“On the basis of the victim’s complaint, an FIR has been registered under sections of assault, causing hurt by dangerous weapon, intentional insult, criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code, against Guddu and one unidentified suspect,” he said.

Guddu was arrested by the police around 5pm from Dadri town’s Mihir Bhoj College road, said police. He has been sent to judicial custody after being produced before a magistrate.

The incident has taken place just one day before the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show is set to open in Greater Noida’s India Expo Mart and for which prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC [Criminal Procedure Code] has been imposed in the district.

