Spotlight on Uttar Pradesh as MotoGP begins at Buddh International Circuit

India is hosting its first-ever MotoGP Grand Prix from September 22-24, at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The event, which will put UP and India, on spotlight for motor racing in the world, will see fans hoping for it to be a success. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also hold a roundtable conference with CEOs of top companies and brands coming for the event on September 23, and they will be from around 275 companies, including Red Bull, BMW, Motul etc. Riders during a press conference ahead of the Indian MotoGP Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida.(AFP)

In the meeting, the UP CM will try to portray the state as an investment destination. According to The Times of India, around 1.5 lakh personnel will be used in the event each day, and 10,000 people from abroad will visit daily. It will also be broadcasted in 200 countries.

Speaking to PTI, the police opened up about the security arrangements. "During the meeting, instructions were issued to have the cameras installed for surveillance on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Yamuna Expressway and those which are not functioning should be activated in time. Traffic advisory regarding the two events should be prepared and issued in time", the police said.

"Instructions were also given to traffic department to ensure inspection of all highways passing through Gautam Buddh Nagar i.e, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, and other routes. They were also directed to prepare a traffic plan to avoid congestion on roads during the events", the police further added.

Meanwhile, spiritual leader Sadhguru inaugurated the Grand Prix event in an opening ceremony, on Friday. "Fairstreet Sports, the organizer of the MotoGP Bharat commencing in the country for the first-ever time on September 22nd -24th 2023 is honoured to have renowned Indian Yogi, mystic and visionary, Sadhguru at the opening ceremony to inaugurate the event by riding a couple of laps at the Buddh International Circuit on the Friday, September 22, 2023," said a statement from MotoGP Bharat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON