New Delhi, The National Commission for Women on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of reports alleging that a married woman died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida following dowry harassment and mental torture by her in-laws. NCW seeks detailed action taken report in 7 days from UP DGP in Gr Noida dowry death case

A 24-year-old woman, Deepika Nagar, died on Sunday allegedly falling from the terrace of her three-storey matrimonial house in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar. Her family, however, has alleged that she was murdered by her in-laws over dowry demands and claimed it was neither a suicide nor an accident.

The Commission said that according to media reports, the woman, distressed by continuous demands for dowry and physical and mental harassment, allegedly jumped from the roof of her in-laws' house and died by suicide.

"The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of extremely serious media reports regarding the alleged suicide of a married woman due to dowry harassment and mental torture in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh," the Commission said in a post on X.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to Uttar Pradesh director general of police , seeking immediate, impartial and time-bound action in the matter.

The Commission has sought a detailed Action Taken Report within seven days.

It has sought details regarding the provisions invoked in the FIR, action taken under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Dowry Prohibition Act, the status of arrests and investigation, previous complaints, electronic and forensic evidence, post-mortem findings and the role of all accused persons involved in the dowry harassment.

The NCW has also sought information on legal aid, security, counselling and compensation being provided to the victim's family, along with preventive and remedial measures being taken to stop dowry harassment and crimes against married women.

Condemning the incident, the Commission said no leniency should be shown in cases of dowry harassment and domestic violence against women, and strict action must be ensured against those found guilty.

Police have arrested Deepika's husband Hrithik and father-in-law Manoj, while efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused named in the FIR registered under provisions related to dowry death.

The post-mortem report of a 24-year-old woman has found a brain bleed, rupture of internal organs and multiple contusions on the body of the deceased.

Viscera samples of the deceased woman have been preserved for forensic analysis.

According to Deepika's post-mortem report, she was bleeding from the victim's left nostril and mouth. The report stated that a hematoma was present in the middle and left sides of the brain.

The report, accessed by PTI, further stated that the liver, spleen and right kidney were ruptured. The report also mentioned contusions on the arm and thigh.

The viscera have been preserved to ascertain the presence of any toxic substance, according to the report.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.