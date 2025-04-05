New Noida board boosted to expedite development

Greater Noida: In a bid to expedite development of the Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region (DNGIR), also known as New Noida, the Noida authority has decided to include some senior officials from neighbouring Bulandshahr district in its board that takes all policy decisions related with the development and maintenance of the planned areas, officials said on Friday. The Noida authority is the nodal agency for implementing this major industrial expansion. The project, spread over 209 square kilometres, will be developed in four phases until 2041. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“The district magistrate of Bulandshahr and the vice-chairman of the Bulandshahr-Khurja Development Authority will now be part of the Noida board, strengthening the representation from the region where a majority of the notified land falls,” said a Noida authority official.

The New Noida project covers 80 villages — 60 in Bulandshahr and 20 in Gautam Budh Nagar. While GB Nagar’s district magistrate is already on the Noida authority board, there had so far been no representation from Bulandshahr.

With these two officials, the board is expected to handle land-related issues more efficiently, particularly negotiations with farmers and the finalisation of compensation rates.

The plan outlines the development of New Noida in four distinct phases. Between 2023 and 2027, 3,165 hectares will be developed.

The next phase, from 2027 to 2032, will see another 3,798 hectares developed, followed by 5,908 hectares between 2032 and 2037. The final phase, stretching from 2037 to 2041, will cover 8,230 hectares.

The first phase, covering over 3,165 hectares, is expected to begin soon. Talks have already been initiated with village heads in areas like Jokhabad and Sanwali, where land will be acquired through mutual agreement.

To monitor illegal constructions, the authority is using satellite imagery dated to the October 2024 notification of the New Noida Master Plan 2041. Any structures not visible on that map will be considered unauthorised and removed. Warning boards have also been placed across the region.

A temporary office for DNGIR operations will be set up in Jokhabad and Sanwali to coordinate with local residents and ensure smoother execution of the project in the initial stages.