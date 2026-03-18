New vaccination centre at GIMS to provide HPV, other shots

GREATER NOIDAThe government institute of medical sciences (GIMS) has set up an additional vaccination centre on the Greater Noida campus, expanding the services to specialised immunisation and HPV vaccination. Hospital authorities said the development aims to strengthen preventive healthcare services and improve access to immunisation in the region, particularly for those who require continuous follow ups. (HT Archive)

The centre, which became operational on Monday, will function all days throughout the year.

Hospital authorities said the development aims to strengthen preventive healthcare services and improve access to immunisation in the region, particularly for those who require continuous follow ups.

“The centre has been established to ensure uninterrupted access to vaccines for all age groups. It will help streamline immunisation services and support preventive healthcare in the region,” GIMS director Dr (Brig.) Rakesh Gupta said.

Officials said the centre will cater to both routine immunisation needs and additional vaccine requirements, focusing on expanding coverage among adolescent girls through HPV vaccination, which has gained attention as part of public health efforts to prevent cervical cancer.

“The idea is to create a dedicated space where vaccination services are available throughout the week without disruption. This will reduce dependency on fixed immunisation days and improve accessibility for patients,” Gupta said.

Officials said the initiative aligns with ongoing government programmes on immunisation and public health, including efforts to improve coverage under the National Health Mission.

Doctors at the hospital said the availability of a dedicated vaccination centre is expected to reduce crowding at general outpatient departments and allow for more organised delivery of vaccines.