City mayor, councillors assume office after oath-taking ceremony in Ghaziabad

Newly elected mayor Sunita Dayal, along with 100 other councillors, took the oath of office at a ceremony held at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya auditorium in Ghaziabad on Saturday evening. This marked the beginning of a new term as the previous House’s tenure concluded on the stroke of midnight on January 22, leading to the formation of a new board. The oath to the mayor Sunita Dayal was administered by Selva Kumari J, the divisional commissioner of Meerut. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to the Uttar Pradesh Election Commission, Dayal emerged victorious with 350,905 votes (58.12%) out of the total 603,770 votes cast for the mayor’s post. She faced stiff competition from 12 candidates vying for the seat reserved for women.

The voting process for the nine local bodies, including the corporation, took place on May 11, and the results were announced on May 13.

“The oath-taking ceremony was conducted to comply with the deadline of June 23. The new members will now assume their roles, and an additional ten nominated councillors will also be appointed in due course. The new mayor will form an executive committee comprising 12 councillors,” said Nitin Gaur, the municipal commissioner.

The oath to the mayor was administered by Selva Kumari J, the divisional commissioner of Meerut, while mayor Dayal herself administered the oath to the councillors during the event held at the auditorium in Nehru Nagar.

The newly constituted House consists mainly of councillors from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and independent candidates.

Out of the 100 corporation wards, BJP candidates secured 66 councillor seats, while 14 were won by Independents, five by the Samajwadi Party, three by the Congress, five by the Bahujan Samaj Party, two by the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), two by the Apni Jantantrik Party, and three seats were claimed by the debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).