NGT adjourns Hindon river pollution hearing as UP seeks more time for revised affidavit

Under pressure to act on toxic pollution in the Hindon river and its tributaries, the Uttar Pradesh government has sought more time from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to file a revised affidavit—despite being pulled up by the tribunal earlier this year for key gaps in its submissions. The affidavit had lacked crucial data on the functioning of sewage treatment plants (STPs), construction and demolition (C&D) waste management, and enforcement of environmental penalties against non-compliant industries. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The tribunal has now adjourned the matter, originally sparked by a 2022 petition over untreated sewage and industrial waste contaminating the river system.

In the previous hearing in February 2025, the NGT had directed the state’s chief secretary to file a fresh affidavit addressing lapses in the earlier submission. The affidavit had lacked crucial data on the functioning of sewage treatment plants (STPs), construction and demolition (C&D) waste management, and enforcement of environmental penalties against non-compliant industries.

The UP government’s counsel told the tribunal that various departments were still in the process of compiling more comprehensive information. “In compliance with the directions, requisite information was furnished before the chief secretary. However, upon review, additional data related to STPs, the current status of household sewer connections, and waste management status was sought,” the counsel said.

Importantly, the government clarified that no previous adjournments had been sought and said the extension was aimed at ensuring the affidavit meets NGT’s requirements. The tribunal granted the adjournment on May 5, with the official order uploaded on May 10.

The case stems from a 2022 petition filed by Noida resident Abhisht Kusum Gupta, highlighting pollution in the Hindon and its tributaries, Kali West and Krishni, caused by untreated sewage, industrial discharge and solid waste dumping. The NGT has since been monitoring the matter closely.

According to earlier records, the Hindon basin houses 366 industries, of which 123 were reportedly found non-compliant with pollution norms. While closure orders were issued against some units, the previous affidavit failed to provide clarity on enforcement and the recovery of environmental compensation.

The tribunal had also flagged that 52 of 55 drains still discharged untreated sewage into the river and that poor household connectivity to STPs was hampering their optimal use.

The matter will be taken up again after the state files its revised affidavit, although no specific date has been indicated.

Utsav Sharma, regional officer, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), Noida, said no industrial units in Noida were discharging untreated waste into the Hindon. “The treated water is being discharged in accordance with prescribed NGT norms. Two STPs in Sector 123 are operational and are responsible for treating sewage before it is released. We are closely monitoring both industrial and municipal discharges to prevent any direct pollution load on the Hindon,” he said.

Separately, the Noida authority recently commissioned an 80 million litre per day (MLD) tertiary treatment plant in Sector 123 to boost wastewater management and reduce pollution in the Hindon and Yamuna rivers. Officials said the upgraded facility would enhance effluent quality and enable its reuse for irrigation and other non-potable purposes, thereby easing the environmental burden on nearby water bodies.

The UPPCB’s regional officer in Greater Noida was unavailable for comment on the matter.