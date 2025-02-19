NGT fines Supertech Ecovillage-2 7.48cr for supplying contaminated water to residents

Around five months after nearly hundreds of residents at Supertech Ecovillage-2 in Greater Noida West fell ill after drinking alleged contaminated water, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has held the project proponent accountable for the public health crisis, and has imposed an environmental compensation of ₹7.48 crore for violations of norms, including the unauthorised discharge of sewage, and the failure to maintain water quality. The NGT order came after it examined reports from various authorities, including the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and the district magistrate. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

On September 3, 2024, nearly 300 residents — including 170 children — fell sick, complaining of health issues such as diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach pain, and fever. Media reports at that time had stated that the society’s water supply was contaminated with excessive levels of coliform bacteria and e coli. The complex has around 8,500 residents.

According to experts, excessive coliform levels can cause severe gastrointestinal issues, which can escalate to jaundice or even organ damage.

On the basis of a media report, NGT initiated a suo motu probe into the matter. In an order dated January 20, but shared online later, the green court bench — comprising chairperson justice Prakash Shrivastava, judicial member justice Sudhir Agarwal, and expert member Dr A Senthil Vel — directed the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate to recover the environmental compensation within three months, “if there is no legal impediment in this regard”.

HT reached out to Supertech, but a spokesperson refrained from commenting on NGT’s findings, stating that a matter concerning the developer is currently under the purview of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Interim resolution professional (IRP) Hitesh Goel, who is overseeing the insolvency proceedings, said, “We will be filing an appeal against this order as the company is currently undergoing CIRP (corporate insolvency resolution process) and a moratorium (a temporary suspension of certain legal actions or proceedings) is in effect.”

Residents, meanwhile said that the NGT order is a step in the right direction, but urged authorities to ensure that there is strict monitoring of water tanks.

The NGT order came after it examined reports from various authorities, including the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and the district magistrate.

GNIDA’s report confirmed that while the water supplied from the Sector 16B pump house to the society met the required standards, samples taken from multiple locations within the complex exceeded the permissible coliform limits. The contamination was attributed to poor maintenance of internal water storage and distribution — a responsibility of the builder and the apartment owners’ association (AOA).

Dr DK Gupta, chairman of Felix hospital, Noida told HT that coliform bacteria in water is a major health risk, particularly for children and those with underlying health conditions. “Ingesting contaminated water can lead to severe gastrointestinal issues such as diarrhoea, dehydration, and vomiting. If left untreated, it can escalate to more serious complications like jaundice and organ damage. It is crucial to ensure proper sanitation and water purification to prevent such risks,” he said.

No e coli was detected in the specific samples.

The test report further confirmed that samples collected from residential towers B-12A, C-4, C-5, and C-6 had coliform beyond prescribed limits, while all other parameters complied with the requirements.

UPPCB’s inspection, meanwhile, revealed the lack of a valid consent to operate (CTO) for the complex’ssewage treatment plant (STP), and noted that the malfunctioning STP led to untreated sewage discharge, among other problems.

Consequently, UPPCB imposed two separate environmental fines — ₹5.67 crore and ₹1.80 crore — on the builder for these violations. These fines remain unpaid, the NGT bench noted in its order.

Raj Kumar, a resident of the society, said, “NGT’s order is a step in the right direction, but simply imposing fines is not enough. There needs to be strict monitoring to ensure that water tanks are properly maintained and that such contamination does not happen again. Residents have suffered due to unsafe water, and we cannot afford to compromise on health and hygiene.”

District magistrate Manish Kumar Verma had earlier told the tribunal that the builder and AOA had been issued a final notice to deposit the compensation within 15 days, failing which recovery proceedings would be initiated.

NGT has now ordered the DM to expedite the recovery process.

“The replies of the authorities clearly reveal that the disclosure made in the news item concerning contaminated water supply to the residents of Supertech Ecovillage-2 in Greater Noida West and the consequential health problems faced by them was correct. The replies noted also reveal that the project proponent had violated the environmental norms… The district magistrate is required to take expeditious action to recover the environmental compensation if there is no legal impediment in this regard. We expect that the DM will complete this exercise within three months. The environmental compensation so recovered will be used for the restoration of the environment,” the green court said.

While authorities confirmed that remedial measures had been taken to clean the society’s water tanks and restore safe water supply, the tribunal emphasised the need for accountability and strict enforcement of environmental norms.