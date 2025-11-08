NGT grants four more weeks to authorities to file verification report on 22 projects’ water sources

NOIDA: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) at a October 30 hearing granted the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and the Noida and Greater Noida authorities four more weeks to file the updated verification status of 22 real estate projects regarding their source of water supply. Photo for representation (HT photo)

The matter pertains to a petition, filed by applicant Prasoon Pant, and a complaint alleging rampant illegal extraction of groundwater in several construction projects across the twin cities. The recent hearing in the case was held on October 30 before the tribunal’s principal bench comprising chairperson justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel.

NGT noted that out of the 63 projects examined by a joint committee, 22 were earlier found not to have used groundwater. In its order dated July 29, NGT had observed that 14 of these 22 projects had not submitted their records relating to the source of water to the member secretary, UPPCB, and the Noida or Greater Noida authority. The tribunal had directed that upon submission of such records, the member secretary and the authorities concerned would verify and submit a report before the tribunal.

Senior counsel appearing for the Greater Noida authority informed the tribunal that notices had been issued to all 22 project proponents who had not furnished their records, and that as of now, 12 projects were yet to submit their responses. Counsel for the UPPCB stated the same position.

The tribunal directed the UPPCB and Noida and Greater Noida authorities to place on record the updated verification status in terms of the order dated July 29, within four weeks.

“No such verification reports have been filed by the Noida and Greater Noida authorities, though the response on behalf of the UPPCB, dated October 25, has been filed. Hence, we grant a further four weeks’ time to the UPPCB and the Noida and Greater Noida authorities to place on record the updated verification status in terms of the previous order dated July 29, 2025,” the NGT bench stated at the hearing on October 30.

The matter has been listed for the next hearing on January 27, 2026.

In the previous proceedings, NGT had given a final opportunity to 14 of the 22 projects to furnish documents showing their sources of water and had asked the authorities to verify the submissions and file a report one week before the October 30 hearing. The joint committee had earlier examined 63 projects in Noida and Greater Noida, identifying 22 as not using groundwater.

In 2023, the joint committee had identified 33 group housing societies allegedly extracting groundwater illegally in Greater Noida West. Subsequently, environmental compensation worth ₹306 crore was imposed. A subsequent meeting of the committee, chaired by the district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar in June 2024, was held to review compliance and deliberate on possible further action against violators.