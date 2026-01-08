Nikki Bhati ‘murder’: Allahabad HC gives bail to brother-in-law

The Allahabad High Court has granted the first bail in the alleged 2025 murder of 28-year-old Nikki Bhati to her brother-in-law without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case. The court directed that the applicant be released on bail upon furnishing a personal bond and two sureties to the satisfaction of the trial court, subject to conditions including non-tampering of evidence, non-intimidation of prosecution witnesses, and regular appearance before the trial court. (Representational image)

In the order, released on Wednesday, the high court bench, headed by justice Krishan Pahal, observed,“Prima facie, the court is of the view that the applicant has made out a case for bail, without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case.”

The court directed that the applicant be released on bail upon furnishing a personal bond and two sureties to the satisfaction of the trial court, subject to conditions including non-tampering of evidence, non-intimidation of prosecution witnesses, and regular appearance before the trial court. It also noted that observations made in the bail order would not influence the trial court during the trial.

The court had heard the case on Monday, reserving its order at the time.

In August last year, Nikki was rushed to a private hospital in Greater Noida with severe burn injuries, from where doctors referred her to a hospital in Delhi, where she was declared brought dead. Following the incident, Nikki’s family made a series of allegations against her husband’s family, including that the demand for dowry, mental harassment, objections over the use of social media and assault, which hit national headlines.

On November 22, police arrested Nikki’s husband, Vipin Bhati — whom she married in 2016 — along with his brother Rohit, father Satveer, and mother Daya on charges of murder, voluntarily causing hurt, and criminal conspiracy. Police later filed a 173-page chargesheet on November 20, naming the four as accused.

On December 5, the court rejected the first bail application of the brother-in-law, citing “not sufficient ground”.

On Monday, appearing for Rohit, senior counsel Gaurav Kakkar, assisted by Anupam Dubey, argued in court that he was “innocent” and had been “falsely implicated”, adding he “has nothing to do with the case”.

The defence also argued that, although general allegations were initially made against two accused in the FIR, the applicant was subsequently implicated without specific evidence.

They also informed the court that Nikki’s son, a witness in this case, did not name Rohit in his statement and that Rohit was not present at the scene of the incident.

It was further submitted that the applicant has no criminal history and has been in jail since August 25, 2025.

VKS Parmar, the counsel for the informant, argued that, “The FIR was lodged by the wife of the applicant, and there was no reason for false implication.” Rohit’s wife, who is also Nikki’s sister, was also a key witness in the case.

However, the court noted that the submissions advanced on behalf of the applicant could not be disputed.

In its order on Wednesday, the court said that any breach of the bail conditions would be a ground for its cancellation.