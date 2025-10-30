Nine year old boy dies after falling into under-construction septic tank in Ghaziabad

A nine-year-old boy died after falling into an open sewage tank at an under-construction public toilet site in Muradnagar’s Dargah locality on Monday night, police said. However, two days after the incident, no FIR has been registered against the contractor responsible for the project, as neither the Muradnagar Nagar Palika nor the boy’s family has lodged a complaint so far, police added.

When contacted, the senior police officials said that they have received a complaint from the Nagar Palika against the contractor and this is under investigation.

“We have 14 days to inquire into the complaint. If any criminal liability on part of the contractor emerges during inquiry, we will file an FIR under appropriate sections. If there is negligence or laxity, then the concerned department will take action, for instance black-listing the firm etc. So, we have initiated an investigation,” said Surendra Nath Tiwary, DCP of rural zone.

The incident took place on Monday night when the boy, a Class 4 student, was playing outside his house and wandered into the campus of the under-construction site. His family and locals launched a search after he went missing and later discovered his body inside the sewage tank. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival, officials said.

According to Shailendra Singh, executive officer of the Muradnagar Nagar Palika, the site is under the civic body’s jurisdiction, and the construction work was being carried out by a contractor. “The site belongs to the Muradnagar Nagar Palika, and the work is awarded to a contractor. The campus of the under-construction site has a gate, and it was locked. However, someone removed the lock, and the boy managed to get in. It is a 5-square-foot sewage tank for the collection of sludge, and it was half filled with water when the boy drowned. The boy somehow fell inside and died. We gave a police complaint the same day against the contractor,” Singh said.

However, police officials contradicted this claim, stating that they had not received any complaint either from the civic body or the victim’s family. “We received no complaint either from the Nagar Palika or the boy’s family so far. So, there is no FIR lodged against anyone. The boy’s family did not file a complaint, and they did not opt for any autopsy. There was some agreement reached between the family and the contractor. There is no complaint given to us by the Nagar Palika officials so far,” said Lipi Nagayach, assistant commissioner of police (Masuri/Muradnagar circle).

When contacted again, executive officer Singh reiterated that a complaint had been filed by a junior engineer of the civic body. “We gave the complaint the same day against the contractor, but it is up to the police to register an FIR. We cannot say why they did not lodge any FIR. The boy’s family was given some compensation by the contractor,” Singh added.

The boy’s family has reportedly accepted compensation and declined an autopsy, police said.