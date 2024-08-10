No buses on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway in peak evening hours

Noida: To reduce traffic congestion on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the traffic police have disallowed long-route buses’ movement on the highway between 6.30 pm and 8.30 pm, officials said on Friday. However, the buses used by office-goers are allowed to ply on the same route. The order relates to the peak traffic hours when a lot of people return to their homes from Delhi and Noida side. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“No buses can ply on Noida Greater-Nodia Expressway between 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm. We have asked bus operators to follow the orders. If any bus is found violating the order, we will issue a hefty fine against them based on the size and capacity. In case any bus reaches the entry point of the expressway, the buses will be halted on the Delhi side near Mayur Vihar or the DND Flyway. They will be allowed to pass Noida Expressway only after 8:30 pm,” said Yamuna Prasad, deputy commissioner of police, Noida (traffic), adding that the order came after a recent survey suggested that these buses overcrowd the expressway during the peak hours.

“The bus operators/drivers have been strictly asked to comply with the orders. We will also look for alternative routes for these buses. The order is effective from Friday,” the officer added.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and private buses, however, that drop office goers will run without any restriction. The restriction is imposed on long-route buses that use expressway to reach Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Bihar, and other districts from the Delhi side, he informed.

Explaining the cause of traffic congestion on the Expressway, the DCP said, “There are multiple entries to the Noida-Greater Noida expressway. The traffic from ITO, Akshardham, and Mayur Vihar enters Noida through Noida Gate. Then the traffic from Udhyog Marg also enters the Noida Expressway near Sector 15. The traffic from the Film City and then the traffic coming from the DND Flyway merge with the traffic on the Noida Expressway. All these entry points choke the expressway in the evening hours.”

While acknowledging the new guidelines, the bus association raised concerns about their effectiveness.

Shyam Lal Gola, general secretary of Delhi interstate bus operator sangh, which has nearly 11,000 luxury buses, emphasised that buses carry more passengers compared to cars.

“We attended the meeting with the traffic police and transport department on Friday… we will try to follow the guidelines… But we feel that stopping the buses will not yield the desired results because one bus ferries nearly 40-50 people while one car carries one or two persons. They should take some measures to check small vehicles,” he said.