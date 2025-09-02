‘No helmet, no fuel’ drive kicks off

Ghaziabad/NOIDA: On Monday, two-wheeler riders in Noida and Ghaziabad found themselves facing a new reality at fuel stations: no helmet, no petrol. The Uttar Pradesh government’s month-long enforcement drive, running from September 1 to 30, kicked off with strict orders to petrol pump staff not to dispense fuel to riders without helmets. In Gautam Budh Nagar, district magistrate Medha Roopam directed the police, administration, and transport department to conduct intensive monitoring. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath described the initiative as a “step toward responsible riding,” urging the public to see it not as punishment but as a safety measure. A government press statement stressed that the campaign is being coordinated across districts by magistrates, police, transport officials, and the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC).

“The drive is to ensure the safety of riders and reduce road accidents and fatalities,” said Sacchidanand, additional DCP (traffic), Ghaziabad. He added that petrol pump staff facing arguments or resistance can immediately dial police helpline 112 for assistance.

In Gautam Budh Nagar, district magistrate Medha Roopam directed the police, administration, and transport department to conduct intensive monitoring. Assistant regional transport officer (enforcement) Dr Udit Narayan Pandey said that awareness campaigns were also being planned to educate residents about the new rule.

But on the ground, it is petrol pump owners and attendants who are bearing the brunt of the rule. Petrol pump associations warned that chaos was likely as customers resisted being denied fuel. “We are not an enforcement agency,” said Devendra Chaudhary, general secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Petrol Association. “People argue, they fight. Owners and attendants are left to manage the situation.”

At a pump in Noida’s Sector 33, attendant Ajay Kumar echoed the frustration. “Our mouths run dry repeating the same line: ‘Petrol is not available without a helmet.’ Some riders get angry and misbehave,” he said.

In Ghaziabad, where nearly 100 fuel stations are implementing the rule, dealers complained of growing tension. “People often pick fights when denied fuel. We are left to defend ourselves,” said Vipin Sharma, president of the Zila Ghaziabad Petrol Diesel Dealers’ Association. He added that dealers plan to meet district officials soon to seek support.

Officials insist the move is backed by data. Ghaziabad alone recorded 886, 991, and 996 road accidents in 2022, 2023, and 2024, respectively, resulting in 363, 365, and 381 deaths. Injury figures have also steadily climbed — from 638 in 2022 to 781 in 2024. In just the first half of 2025, the district saw 537 accidents, killing 189 and injuring 414.

On Monday, Ghaziabad traffic police issued 1,427 challans against helmetless riders. Officials said banners and CCTV cameras have been installed at most fuel stations to monitor compliance.

Transport officials admit that “no helmet, no fuel” is not enshrined in the Motor Vehicle Act. Instead, it is a state-level policy aimed at increasing helmet usage through enforcement and awareness.

The rule was first introduced in Gautam Budh Nagar on January 26 this year by transport commissioner BN Singh. Since then, all the petrol pumps in the district have placed banners mentioning “no helmet no fuel” and installed CCTV cameras.