No helmet, no petrol soon in Gautam Budh Nagar: UP transport commissioner

Noida: Helmetless two-wheeler drivers in the Gautam Budh Nagar district will not be able to obtain fuel from the petrol pumps soon following directions of the newly appointed Uttar Pradesh transport commissioner BN Singh, officials said on Sunday. The Uttar Pradesh transport commissioner has also instructed action against school buses with expired fitness or permits and e-rickshaws that cause congestion in the city. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The transport department, meanwhile, will also commence a road safety week drive from Monday to ensure compliance with traffic rules, they added.

During a meeting with transport officers from eight zones in Noida on Saturday night, Singh passed the orders to enforce traffic rules using the Integrated Security Traffic Management System (ISTMS) that uses video surveillance, smart traffic signals, data analytics, among others for better traffic management, and not provide petrol to helmetless riders.

“Use ISTMS service in Noida and Greater Noida to penalise vehicles with expired permits, unpaid taxes, and expired fitness,” said the transport commissioner as he focused on boosting enforcement activities and directed all regional transport officers (RTOs) and assistant regional transport officers (ARTOs) to educate the public about traffic regulations and act to ensure compliance.

“Soon, we will issue directions to all the petrol pumps in the district to follow the instructions. Petrol will be given only to those who are wearing helmets,” said Siyaram Verma, ARTO, Gautam Budh Nagar.

To be sure, helmetless drivers easily manage to get fuel at petrol pumps across the district.

To facilitate residents of Gautam Budh Nagar, the commissioner directed PK Singh, RTO,Ghaziabad,to set up biometric and testing facilities at the same centre. Previously, residents had to visit the Noida Sector 33 office for biometric data and the driving training centre (DTC) in Bisahda, Dadri, for the driving test.

“After the approval of biometric and testing at the same place, residents will no longer need to visit the Sector 33 office for biometric work. All work related to driving licenses will be done in Bisahda,” said Verma.

Singh has also instructed action against school buses with expired fitness or permits and e-rickshaws that cause congestion in the city.

Considering the poor condition of the Noida RTO office, Singh approved the acquisition of new land. “The transport commissioner will write to the government, after which we will get the new land. This process will take three to four months,” ARTO Singh added.

A transport official, however, clarified such instructions are intended to only encourage people to wear helmets and are similar to the ones issued in the past years. There is no rule under the Motor Vehicles Act regarding fuel purchase like that.