No let-up in dengue cases as tally nears 1,000 in Ghaziabad

There is no let-up in the number of dengue cases this season in Ghaziabad, as the overall tally since September 1 is about to reach 1,000 in the district. According to figures of the district health department, Ghaziabad on Monday reported 17 new dengue cases, taking the number of such cases to 976 in the district.

Of the 976 cases, 647 (nearly 68%) have come in the month of October, the data showed. The number of dengue cases reported this year so far is the highest since 2013 when 1,622 such cases were reported, including four deaths. However, the officials said that no death has taken place due to dengue this season.

Currently, 81 dengue patients are getting treatment at various hospitals in the district, the officials said.

“The cases have shown an increasing trend, but we expect that the cases will decline once the temperature starts dipping. Our teams have been working for anti-larvae and anti-fogging activities. Further, a month-long door-to-door campaign is also going on to find out cases of fever,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, district surveillance officer.

“So, our intent is to report every case that surfaces and take remedial action at the earliest. We are mapping dengue hot spots in the district and are expediting measures in localities which have high incidence of such cases,” Dr Gupta said.

The figures also indicate that the positivity rate of the dengue cases is about 25.7%, which has resulted out of 3,731 overall tests conducted for the suspected cases. Of the total cases, 556 patients required hospitalisation with the rate of about 58%.

Experts said that the dengue cases have failed to subside despite a dip in temperatures over the past week.

“Many hospitals in the city are flooded with dengue patients, and surprisingly the trend is not showing any decline. This clearly indicates that not much enforcement has taken place at ground level and agencies have failed in one way or the other. Further, the testing for suspected dengue cases also needs to be increased,” said Dr Ashish Agarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad chapter).

Meanwhile, Union health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday reviewed the dengue situation in Delhi and stressed on active coordination between the Centre and states, emphasising that a joint action plan needs to be prepared. “Many poor people are not diagnosed properly and their deaths go unreported,” Dr Mandaviya said on the need to ramp up testing.

The minister directed the Union health secretary to identify and send teams of experts to states with high active caseload of dengue. He also directed that best-practices in the states need to be recorded in the subsequent review meetings.